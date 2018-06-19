Area Police Blotters – Week of June 8-15

Jun 19, 2018 Jason Emerson Cazenovia Republican, Crime
Tickets:
Driver’s view obstructed: 1
No passenger side headlight: 1
No/inadequate muffler: 1
Operating motor vehicle while registration suspended/revoked: 1
Speed in zone: 1
Uninspected motor vehicle: 2
Unsafe lane change: 1
Investigations
Cazenovia police are investigating the reported theft of two custom built Can Jam barrels made from two separate stainless steel kegs from Empire Farm Brewery on Rippleton Road on June 6.
Police Chief Michael Hayes encourages any residents with information concerning ongoing investigations or other crime tips to call the Cazenovia Police Department at 655-3276. Leave a message if an officer does not answer the phone. All calls and tips will remain confidential.
Arrests:
Stanley V. Flanders, 47, of Erieville, was arrested June 12 and charged with stalking in the fourth degree, harassment in the second degree and criminal contempt in the second degree.
