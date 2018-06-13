 

Latest News

Local News for Syracuse and Central New York

North Syracuse bus driver charged with driving students while drunk

Jun 13, 2018 Crime, Eagle Bulletin

North Syracuse bus driver charged with driving students while drunk

A North Syracuse Central School District bus driver has been charged with driving while under the influence of alcohol after completing a bus route drunk, says the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office.

According to police, Beth Walters, 50, of Kirkville, was fired on March 27 after concerned co-workers suspected she was drunk, notifying district officials of a strong odor of alcohol coming from Walters.

Walters, who had completed her first route by then, was located at the junior high school and was taken to a local medical facility.

A School Resource Officer assigned to the district was notified and a subsequent investigation, including a blood draw analysis, revealed that Walters was impaired by the consumption of alcohol.

Walters was immediately suspended by the district that day and remains suspended while the district conducts an internal investigation.

Walters was charged with operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and is scheduled to appear in the Town of Clay Court on June 28.

Comment on this Story

East Syracuse, Minoa pass resolutions to support I-81’s current route
Jason Emerson

Jason Emerson is editor of the Cazenovia Republican and Eagle Bulletin newspapers.

More in this category

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us on Twitter

assembly Baldwinsville Baseball Bishop Grimes Bishop Ludden boys basketball boys lacrosse budget C-NS Cazenovia CBA Chittenango cicero column cross country election ESM F-M football for a good cause from the assembly from the mailbag fundraiser girls basketball girls lacrosse history J-D J-E letter letters to the editor letter to the editor liverpool lysander manlius Marcellus north syracuse opinion russ tarby skaneateles Softball Solvay track and field West Genesee Westhill wrestling