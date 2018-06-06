F-M student arrested for making threat

The Town of Manlius Police Department announced Wednesday, June 6, that it arrested a Fayetteville-Manlius High School student Tuesday, June 5, in relation to making terroristic threats.

The comments made via Snapchat involved threats of school violence at the high school and were reported to school officials who then informed the Manlius Police Department’s School Information Resource Officer based at F-M High School.

The police department coordinated with school district officials and promptly identified the student and investigated the claim. Police determined that the student had no access to weapons, and at no time was the school in danger, according to Manlius police.

The student, who is under the age of 16, was charged with Making a Terroristic Threat, a Class D Felony, according to police. Due to the age of the juvenile, their name is not being released. The case has been forwarded for prosecution.

School counselors are available to meet with any students who have concerns.

The district announced the incident and arrest via phone message to all district parents on Wednesday, June 6.

“The safety and well-being of our students and staff are our utmost priority, and we would like to thank the Manlius Police Department for its quick response to this situation,” Superintendent Craig J. Tice said. “We will continue to be vigilant and encourage those around us to partner with us in creating an environment where all feel supported and encouraged to share concerns with a trusted adult.”

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story