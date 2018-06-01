Teens charged with felonies for taking, sharing inappropriate photos on cell phones in Caz High School

By Jason Emerson

Editor

Two teens have been arrested and charged with felonies for allegedly taking and disseminating inappropriate photos of a fellow student on their cell phones while in school.

While the specific details of the case were not released because it is an ongoing investigation, the alleged incidents occurred inside Cazenovia High School during school hours and involved cell phone images of “intimate body parts,” said Cazenovia Police Chief Michael Hayes.

The male teens — one age 16, from Canastota, and one age 17, from Cazenovia — were arrested on May 30 and May 24, respectively. The 16-year-old was charged with disseminating unlawful surveillance in the first degree and endangering the welfare of an incompetent/physically handicapped person in the first degree, both Class E felonies. The 17-year-old was charged with unlawful surveillance in the second degree, also a Class E felony.

The names of the suspects were not released by police.

“Kids don’t understand, anyone in possession of or caught disseminating images like this, that’s child pornography,” Hayes said. “These are serious felonies, and this will end your college, military or government prospects for the rest of your life if you are convicted.”

Hayes said his department will be working with the school district to educate students and teachers on the general issues involved in this case.

“We educate students on digital citizenship and will continue to do so,” said Cazenovia district Superintendent Matt Reilly. “In terms of this matter, we have been and will continue to work with local authorities regarding this incident. Our focus obviously is one the students impacted. The matter is appropriately in the criminal justice system and we will not comment further out of respect for those involved and for the process.”

Reilly would not comment on the details of the case or on any individual student discipline as the result of the case.

