Liverpool Police Department Officer Marshall honored

By Russ Tarby

Contributing Writer

A corrections officer who became a versatile, full-service law-enforcement officer, Robert Marshall is the Liverpool Police Benevolent Association’s Officer of the Year. He will also receive the 2018 Liverpool Elks Club Police Officer of the Year Award at a ceremonial dinner next month at the Elks Lodge.

Since July 2016, Marshall has also worked as a part-time officer for the Liverpool Police Department.

Marshall’s career began in 1998 when he joined the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Officer Custody Division where he still works full time as a sergeant.

In 2008, Marshall put himself through the basic course for police officers at Cazenovia College, and he completed the Police Academy in June 2009. After graduating, Marshall took part-time positions with the Phoenix and Chittenango police departments and also worked road patrols for the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.

Marshall received a commendation in 2009 during his stint with the Phoenix Police, after he disarmed a woman who had fatally shot an intruder in the town of Schroeppel.

In 2010 while working with the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office, Marshall helped investigate the disappearance and murder of Jenni-Lyn Watson, 20, in the town of Clay.

Here in the village, Marshall is assigned to various patrol shifts, court details and investigative duties.

Marshall is currently certified for defensive tactics, defensive driving and firearm instruction. He is also a trained animal cruelty investigator and public information officer.

Liverpool Police Chief Don Morris said the PBA award is special because it’s an honor determined by the officer’s own colleagues.

“Rob is a very dedicated officer and takes pride in his work,” Morris said. “He’s respected by our officers, administration and the community he serves. Rob will consistently takes shifts on short notice and lend a hand or take over a criminal investigation. Rob is a true team player and an asset to the Liverpool Police Department.”

