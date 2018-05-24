DeWitt Police make arrest in drug investigation

Michael A. Boldt

After a two-month investigation, the DeWitt Police Department have arrested a North Syracuse man on numerous felony drug charges.

Michael A. Boldt, 23, of North Syracuse, was arrested on May 23 following a two-month long investigation by the department’s Criminal Investigation Division.

According to police, on March 10, members of the DeWitt Police Department were dispatched to 1025 Kinne Street for a drug complaint. During this complaint the department recovered over five ounces of prescription narcotic drugs and over 50 ounces of marijuana.

Both Daniel Georgevich, 34, of East Syracuse, and Eugene Georgevich, 61, of East Syracuse, were subsequently charged with:

Criminal possession of a controlled substance in the second degree (A-II Felony).

Criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree (B Felony).

Criminal possession of a controlled substance in the fourth degree (C Felony).

Criminal possession of a controlled substance in the fifth degree (D Felony).

Criminal possession of marihuana in the second degree (D Felony).

During a search of 1025 Kinne Street a large safe was located and a large amount of illegal drugs were found to be contained inside, along with other evidence linking Boldt to the safe and its contents. Contained within the safe was over 8.9 ounces of cocaine, 4.7 ounces of crack cocaine, 2 pounds of marihuana, 13.5 ounces of prescription narcotics of various types and over 90 Suboxone film strips, according to police.

Upon completion of the investigation, the DeWitt Police Department executed three search warrants on May 23 and located Boldt at a hotel room in Syracuse, in possession of 15 Hydrocodone pills upon his arrest.

A warrant was then executed at 607 Robinson Street, Apt 21B, where over two pounds of marijuana was located along with two ounces of cocaine and several hundred prescription narcotic pills that weighed nearly two ounces. Most of these items were located within a safe that was opened with a key possessed by Boldt when taken into custody in his hotel room.

A third warrant was then executed at 89 Coolidge Road in North Syracuse where over 5 ounces of cocaine was located with over 100 more prescription narcotic pills, weighing over 1.35 ounces, and a 1.25 pounds of marijuana.

Boldt was charged with numerous counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the first, second, third and fifth degrees as well as multiple counts of criminal possession of marijuana in the second degree and conspiracy in the second degree.

Boldt was arraigned in the Town of DeWitt Court and held on $50,000 cash or $100,000 Bond.

