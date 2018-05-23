 

State Police seek public assistance with an identity theft Investigation

State Police is asking for public assistance in identifying two individuals in the photos above regarding an identity theft investigation that occurred April 27, 2018 at the Sky Zone Trampoline Park in DeWitt and at the Tanima Mini Mart on Kinne Street in East Syracuse.

Identity theft suspect (courtesy New York State Police)

Identity theft suspect (courtesy New York State Police)

Identity theft suspect (courtesy New York State Police)

The individuals in the surveillance photos above are seen using the complainant’s debit card information to make withdrawals from an ATM.

Vehicle of identity theft suspects (courtesy New York State Police)

If anyone recognizes either one or both of the individuals in the photos, they are asked to contact State Police Headquarters at 315-366-6000.  All information will remain confidential.

