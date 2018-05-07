 

Area Police Blotters – Week of April 15 to April 22

May 07, 2018 Crime, Eagle Bulletin

Manlius

Kapresha Dew, 26, of Syracuse, was arrested on April 15 and charged with two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree.

Erin Schaal, 54, of Manlius, was arrested on April 19 and charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree, driving while intoxicated, driving with a blood alcohol content of .08 percent or higher, failure to keep right and consuming alcohol in vehicle.

Kevin Dahlin, 33, of East Syracuse, was arrested on April 21 and charged with grand larceny in the fourth degree, identity theft in the third degree, criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree, burglary in the second degree and forgery in the third degree.

Scott Gordon, 35, of East Syracuse, was arrested on April 21 and charged with endangering the welfare of a child.

Kenneth Bennett, 59, of Manlius, was arrested on April 22 and charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated with child in vehicle, driving while intoxicated – drugs and alcohol, failure to yield at right-of-way stop sign, no seat belt and endangering the welfare of a child.

 

DeWitt

Jahnesa Payne, 21, of Syracuse, was arrested on April 16 and charged with petit larceny.

Latesha Dexter, 26, of DeWitt, was arrested on April 16 and charged with criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree, assault in the second degree, aggravated criminal contempt and resisting arrest.

Gabriel Veras, 25, of Syracuse, was arrested on April 17 and charged with petit larceny.

 

 

