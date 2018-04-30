Area Police Blotters – Week of April 20-27

Cazenovia Police Department

Arrests:

Katherine H. Winkert, 65, of Cazenovia, was arrested April 25 and charged with criminal tampering in the third degree.

Alaska S. Pinard, 22, of Cazenovia College, was arrested April 23 and charged with harassment in the first degree.

Tickets:

Disobeying traffic control device: 1

Driver’s view obstructed: 1

Driving to left of permanent markings: 1

Front windshield non-transparent: 1

Improper/unauthorized sticker: 1

Improper/unsafe turn: 1

No/inadequate lights: 1

No/inadequate muffler: 1

Rear side windows not transparent: 1

Uninspected motor vehicle: 1

Police Chief Michael Hayes encourages any residents with information concerning ongoing investigations or other crime tips to call the Cazenovia Police Department at 655-3276. Leave a message if an officer does not answer the phone. All calls and tips will remain confidential.

New York State Police

Arrests:

An 18-year-old youth from Cazenovia was arrested April 21 and charged with harassment in the second degree.

