 

Latest News

Local News for Syracuse and Central New York

County sheriffs bust alleged drug-manufacturers in Lincoln

Apr 25, 2018 Cazenovia Republican, Crime

County sheriffs bust alleged drug-manufacturers in Lincoln

Madison County Sheriff’s Office Investigators closed an eight-month investigation on April 19 when they arrested John Hofmeister, 53, and Jennifer Shaughnessy, 42, both of 6069 Creek Road, Lincoln, on multiple drug-related charges.

Hofmeister and Shaughnessy were both charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the second degree (Class A Felony), manufacturing methamphetamine in the third degree (Class D Felony), unlawful disposal of methamphetamine lab material (Class E Felony) and criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree (Class A Misdemeanor).

Jennifer Shaughnessy

John Hofmeister

It is alleged that Hofmeister and Shaughnessy possessed methamphetamine, methamphetamine laboratory equipment and several plastic bottles containing methamphetamine oils. Both subjects also unlawfully disposed of the methamphetamine materials by burning the materials in a burn barrel behind their residence.

Both were arraigned at the Village of Chittenango Court and both were remanded to the Madison County Jail on $10,000 cash bail or $20,000 bond. Both are scheduled to appear at the Town of Lincoln Court on May 3 to answer the charges.

The sheriff’s office was assisted by New York State Police Contaminated Crime Scene Emergency Response Team.

Comment on this Story

Gabor appointed to Air Force Academy
Jason Emerson

Jason Emerson is editor of the Cazenovia Republican and Eagle Bulletin newspapers.

More in this category

Follow Us on Twitter

assembly Baldwinsville Baseball Bishop Grimes Bishop Ludden boys basketball boys lacrosse C-NS Cazenovia CBA Chittenango cicero column cross country election ESM F-M football for a good cause from the assembly from the mailbag fundraiser girls basketball girls lacrosse girls soccer history indoor track J-D J-E letter letters to the editor letter to the editor liverpool lysander manlius Marcellus north syracuse opinion russ tarby skaneateles Solvay track and field West Genesee Westhill wrestling