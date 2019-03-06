Associated Medical Professionals delivers superior care

Associated Medical Professionals of NY (A.M.P.) is a group of medical professionals that have been practicing in Central New York for many years with a focus on the treatment of urological conditions and cancers. Their trained urologists, radiation oncologists and pathologist, along with other well-trained staff deliver continuity of care unlike any other organization in the area.

A.M.P. Physician, Dr. Hadley Narins, is affiliated with Crouse Health. Dr. Narins is partnering with Crouse Health on the Crouse Health’s Pelvic Health Partnership, which is a collaborative program focusing on the entire spectrum of related women’s issues.

Dr. Narins is fellowship-trained in female urology.

She brings her vast experience with a wide range of treatments — from robotic pelvic organ repair to physical therapy to medication — in a subspecialty that adds to the health system’s reputation as a magnet for women’s health issues and offers patients control over their own care.

Dr. Narins said she feels at home in her new job, which was practically tailor-made for her after intensive learning and practicing medicine at Minnesota Urology’s Female Urology and Pelvic Reconstruction Fellowship. Crouse Health’s focus on women’s health in general and the system’s desire to design a program for urology and pelvic health was very appealing to Dr. Narins.

“Hearing that there was a need in this particular community, that they had been looking for someone with this interest and skill set to help them take care of their patients was ideal,” she said.

Although Dr. Narins has always been interested in women’s health, she did not know from the beginning the direction she would turn.

“In medical school, I realized that I loved urology. I really liked performing surgery; I liked being in a surgical subspecialty,” she said. “There are not many female providers who specialize in urology. Yet, female patients with urologic concerns, more often than not, want to be treated by a female.”

And, according to the NIH, more than one third of U.S. women have a pelvic floor disorder, which occurs more often as women age. In 2010, 377,000 women had surgery for pelvic organ prolapse or to correct a bladder control problem.

Dr. Narins said that women, who often are more stoic about health problems after a lifetime of menstruation and childbirth, don’t have to consider pelvic organ prolapse or urinary incontinence a normal part of aging.”

“Pelvic organ prolapse or urinary incontinence, while it’s common with aging, doesn’t have to be considered a normal part of aging. “There are many treatment options … [but] if it doesn’t bother you, you don’t have to do anything. Because these are considered benign quality-of-life conditions, any treatment is completely driven by the patient.”

Safety is a major focus for Dr. Narins as she builds her surgical team at Crouse Health.

“An experienced team helps provide the safest and most efficient care for each patient,” she said.

For more information about Associated Medical Professionals including physicians, services and locations, visit ampofny.com.

