BEE LOCAL: Paws Puppy Palace

Paws Puppy Palace is located at 2052 Lamson Road.

2052 Lamson Road

Phoenix, NY 13135

Bernie and Tiffany Flaherty, co-owners

315-678-5095

pawspuppypalace.com

Q: What problem does your business/organization solve?

A: Services where people need doggie daycare, doggie grooming, and doggie overnights — we do it all.

Q: Why does your product or service stand out?

A: We treat all the dogs that come into our facility as if they are our own. Our daycare pups are like one big family.

Q: Why did you choose to locate your business in/near B’ville?

A: Baldwinsville is an amazing community filled with friendly people. Our customers and walk-ins who stop in are all very caring and love to hear about our business and what we do here.

Q: What is your favorite part about the B’ville community?

A: The people in the Baldwinsville community are so supportive of our business. It means the world to us to make an impact on not only the dog owner’s life, but the dog’s life as well.

Q: What is the most recent thing you learned about business, B’ville or something else?

A: Always keep challenging yourself to meet or exceed expectations, and always keep standards high.

Q: What do you see for your business/organization in the next five years?

A: We hope to see our business grow exponentially, and to continue servicing all our customers and their “fur friends” by keeping the high standards that we have as a business.

Q: What has been your most satisfying moment in operating your business/organization?

A: Seeing the dogs come back happy to be here.

Q: If you were to tell one person “thank you” for helping your business become what it is today, who would it be and what did they do?

A: My parents, Bernie and Sandy Flaherty, have always encouraged my love for dogs. If it was not for their unconditional support, we would not be here today.

Q: What super power would you like to have?

A: I’d love to be able to read dog’s minds, and understand their barks.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story