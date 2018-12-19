BEE LOCAL: Paws Puppy Palace

Dec 19, 2018 Ashley M. Casey Business, News
Paws Puppy Palace is located at 2052 Lamson Road.
2052 Lamson Road
Phoenix, NY 13135
Bernie and Tiffany Flaherty, co-owners
315-678-5095
A: Services where people need doggie daycare, doggie grooming, and doggie overnights — we do it all.
A: We treat all the dogs that come into our facility as if they are our own. Our daycare pups are like one big family.
A: Baldwinsville is an amazing community filled with friendly people. Our customers and walk-ins who stop in are all very caring and love to hear about our business and what we do here.
A: The people in the Baldwinsville community are so supportive of our business. It means the world to us to make an impact on not only the dog owner’s life, but the dog’s life as well.
A: Always keep challenging yourself to meet or exceed expectations, and always keep standards high.
A: We hope to see our business grow exponentially, and to continue servicing all our customers and their “fur friends” by keeping the high standards that we have as a business.
A: Seeing the dogs come back happy to be here.
A: My parents, Bernie and Sandy Flaherty, have always encouraged my love for dogs. If it was not for their unconditional support, we would not be here today.
A: I’d love to be able to read dog’s minds, and understand their barks.
Ashley M. Casey is a reporter for The Baldwinsville Messenger and The Eagle Star-Review. She graduated from Le Moyne College in 2012 and previously worked for the Scotsman Press.
Dec 19, 2018 0
Dec 19, 2018 0
Dec 19, 2018 0
Dec 19, 2018 0
Jan 07, 2010
Nov 02, 2016
Jan 08, 2013
Feb 04, 2011
Dec 19, 2018
Dec 19, 2018
Dec 19, 2018
Dec 19, 2018