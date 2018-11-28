BEE LOCAL: Passion into Profits

Q: What problem does your business/organization solve?

A: We help small businesses overcome their individual challenges and obstacles, so they can get back to what they are passionate about, the very reason they started the business to begin with. Our services focus on monetizing their passion and creating a business structure that supports the development for the next steps needed for growth.

Q: Why does your product or service stand out?

A: Our creativity and ability to think outside the corporate box makes us unique. Both Amanda Funk (co-owner) and I strive to stay on top of business and marketing trends to grow our own careers, and will do the same for our clients. We will work with them to find marketing and business strategies that when implemented correctly will move their business in a positive direction.

Q: Why did you choose to locate your business/organization in B’ville?

A: Baldwinsville is thriving. Through my real estate career, I have met and networked with business owners and individuals who are dedicated to showcasing all B’ville has to offer its residents and surrounding areas. It’s also the place that I call home. This community will continue to grow, and both Amanda and I are proud to be a part of that culture.

Q: What is your favorite part about the B’ville community?

A: The people, organizations, and businesses here that give their time to help others. Time is the most valuable thing we have in life. Baldwinsville residents give countless hours to help raise awareness and give support for those in need physically and emotionally.

Q: What do you see for your business/organization in the next five years?

A: Our goal within 5 years is to bring business experts who do not live locally into our community for seminars and workshops. Currently, we have local experts with whom we have relationships that have offered to share their knowledge at our events. This has us excited for the present success of our business and our clients. My hope is that through networking at seminars outside of our area for my own growth and development, we can expand our portfolio of who we know and bring those professionals into CNY. Continuing education is one of the key elements to success and expansion. Our first workshop, on social media, will take place on January 10 – go to our website for details and sign up information.

Q: What has been your most satisfying moment in operating your business?

A: I had the opportunity to be a panel speaker on the topic of networking and what putting myself out in the community has done for my career in real estate. As a former teacher, it was invigorating to be in front of people who were listening and learning from my past experiences. I have great passion for both real estate and teaching. Passion into Profits has given me the opportunity to do both!

Q: What super power would you like to have?

A: Flying would be cool, but I’d be a healer. It is difficult for most of us to watch people in pain or in stressful situations. My wish is to be able to help take some of it away.

