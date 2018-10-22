‘Most interesting man in the world’ promotes tequila in DeWitt

Actor Jonathan Goldsmith, known as "The Most Interesting Man in the World," right, kept DeWitt friends hydrated when he visited Liquor City Wine & Spirits in DeWitt on Oct. 19 to promote Astral Tequila, posing with guests and signing bottles. (photo by Lauren Young)

“The Most Interesting Man in the World” kept over 200 thirsty friends hydrated when he visited Liquor City Wine & Spirits in DeWitt on Friday, Oct. 19, to promote Astral Tequila, his newest venture in alcohol.

Known for his Dos Equis persona in the beer ads from 2006 to 2016, actor Jonathan Goldsmith recently partnered with, and now appears as a spokesman for, Astral Tequila, for which he is now on a 100-city tequila tour to promote the liquor.

Goldsmith posed for photos with fans for two hours and signed tequila bottles at the DeWitt liquor and wine store at 6793 East Genesee Street. The free event featured tastings of Astral Tequila, which sells for $36.99 and is made from blue agave sourced in Jalisco, Mexico using traditional “non-industrial” methods, and its “Most Interesting Margarita.”

Torrey Grant, fine wine and event coordinator at Liquor City, described the tequila as bright and smooth, and referred to Goldsmith as the “most famous person” to promote a product at the store.

“We jumped at the chance to have him come in,” said Grant. “It’s been pretty cool.”

Grant said Liquor City has had wine bottle signings before by winemakers, but never someone as recognizable as Goldsmith.

“This appealed to a much broader audience,” he said.

During the first 15 minutes of Goldsmith’s arrival, there were about 150 people in line, said Grant.

Before his ventures, Goldsmith has appeared alongside John Wayne and Clint Eastwood in western films and on TV shows like “Gunsmoke,” “Charlie’s Angels,” “CHiPs,” “MacGyver,” “Magnum P.I.” and “Murder, She Wrote.”

