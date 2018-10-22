 

Latest News

Local News for Syracuse and Central New York

‘Most interesting man in the world’ promotes tequila in DeWitt

Oct 22, 2018 Business, Eagle Bulletin

‘Most interesting man in the world’ promotes tequila in DeWitt

Actor Jonathan Goldsmith, known as "The Most Interesting Man in the World," right, kept DeWitt friends hydrated when he visited Liquor City Wine & Spirits in DeWitt on Oct. 19 to promote Astral Tequila, posing with guests and signing bottles. (photo by Lauren Young)

By Lauren Young

Staff writer

“The Most Interesting Man in the World” kept over 200 thirsty friends hydrated when he visited Liquor City Wine & Spirits in DeWitt on Friday, Oct. 19, to promote Astral Tequila, his newest venture in alcohol.

Known for his Dos Equis persona in the beer ads from 2006 to 2016, actor Jonathan Goldsmith recently partnered with, and now appears as a spokesman for, Astral Tequila, for which he is now on a 100-city tequila tour to promote the liquor.

Goldsmith posed for photos with fans for two hours and signed tequila bottles at the DeWitt liquor and wine store at 6793 East Genesee Street. The free event featured tastings of Astral Tequila, which sells for $36.99 and is made from blue agave sourced in Jalisco, Mexico using traditional “non-industrial” methods, and its “Most Interesting Margarita.”

Torrey Grant, fine wine and event coordinator at Liquor City, described the tequila as bright and smooth, and referred to Goldsmith as the “most famous person” to promote a product at the store.

“We jumped at the chance to have him come in,” said Grant. “It’s been pretty cool.”

Grant said Liquor City has had wine bottle signings before by winemakers, but never someone as recognizable as Goldsmith.

“This appealed to a much broader audience,” he said.

During the first 15 minutes of Goldsmith’s arrival, there were about 150 people in line, said Grant.

Before his ventures, Goldsmith has appeared alongside John Wayne and Clint Eastwood in western films and on TV shows like “Gunsmoke,” “Charlie’s Angels,” “CHiPs,” “MacGyver,” “Magnum P.I.” and “Murder, She Wrote.”

Comment on this Story

A different kind of Halloween scare: ‘Breakout’ of escape rooms in East Syracuse
Jason Emerson

Jason Emerson is editor of the Cazenovia Republican and Eagle Bulletin newspapers.

More in this category

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us on Twitter

assembly Baldwinsville Baseball Bishop Grimes Bishop Ludden boys basketball boys lacrosse boys soccer C-NS Cazenovia CBA Chittenango cicero column crime cross country election ESM F-M football for a good cause from the assembly from the mailbag fundraiser girls basketball girls lacrosse girls soccer history J-D J-E letter letters to the editor letter to the editor liverpool lysander manlius Marcellus north syracuse russ tarby skaneateles Softball Solvay track and field West Genesee Westhill