BEE LOCAL: JessiCakes

Aug 28, 2018
Jessica Doran, Owner
4 Marble St., Baldwinsville
(315) 484-8228
Facebook.com/Luv2playwithcake/
A: We make custom cakes, cookies, gourmet cupcakes, specialty desserts, and party trays.
A: Every order is custom made, whether an entire cake or one cookie. Everything is made with love.
A: To me, there is no other option. I live in Baldwinsville, and I have children at Van Buren, Ray and Durgee. I love Baldwinsville — it is a wonderful community.
A: I have learned how to balance home and work, how to have a life.
A: I am not sure. I just want to make pretty cakes and make people happy.
A: I have special needs individuals who come and volunteer at the bakery. I love when they are proud of what they have created.
A: My husband Ken is who I would thank. He helped me get started and has helped me every step of the way, helping with the kids, going to the store, understanding long hours. I never could do any of this without his support.
A: The ability to stop time, so then I would have more of it!
