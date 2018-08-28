BEE LOCAL: JessiCakes

JessiCakes

Jessica Doran, Owner

4 Marble St., Baldwinsville

(315) 484-8228

Facebook.com/Luv2playwithcake/

Q: What problem does your business/organization solve?

A: We make custom cakes, cookies, gourmet cupcakes, specialty desserts, and party trays.

Q: Why does your product or service stand out?

A: Every order is custom made, whether an entire cake or one cookie. Everything is made with love.

Q: Why did you choose to locate your business in B’ville?

A: To me, there is no other option. I live in Baldwinsville, and I have children at Van Buren, Ray and Durgee. I love Baldwinsville — it is a wonderful community.

Q: What’s the most important lesson you’ve learned in the last year?

A: I have learned how to balance home and work, how to have a life.

Q: What do you see for your business in the next five years?

A: I am not sure. I just want to make pretty cakes and make people happy.

Q: What has been your most satisfying moment in operating your business?

A: I have special needs individuals who come and volunteer at the bakery. I love when they are proud of what they have created.

Q: If you were to tell one person “thank you” for helping you become the person you are today or your business become what it is today, who would it be and what did they do?

A: My husband Ken is who I would thank. He helped me get started and has helped me every step of the way, helping with the kids, going to the store, understanding long hours. I never could do any of this without his support.

Q: What super power would you like to have?

A: The ability to stop time, so then I would have more of it!

