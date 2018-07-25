Local dentist earns certification from American Board of Dental Sleep and Medicine

Jul 25, 2018 Jennifer Wing Business, News, Progress
Mike Messere, West Genesse High School lacrosse coach and current patient, with David R. Pearce, DDS. (Submitted photo)
David R. Pearce, DDS PC, recently became board certified with the American Board of Dental Sleep Medicine (ABDSM).
In order to be a Diplomate, Dr. Pearce underwent a two-year process which included completing courses on sleep disordered breathing, sleep apnea and craniofacial pain, receiving recommendations from sleep physicians in the community and passing a rigorous academic test.
Dr. Pearce was also required to submit 15 thoroughly documented patient cases which track the entire process of helping patients resolve their sleep concerns from start to finish and he spent numerous hours in medical sleep laboratories becoming familiar with overnight polysomnography.
Dr. Pearce said being a Diplomate in the ABDSM, “shows commitment to the profession of helping people with sleep problems,” and added that he is constantly learning in order to keep up to date with the latest information in his field.
“My team and I just got back from taking a four-day course in dental sleep medicine and craniofacial pain in Toronto,” he said. “There’s no resting on your laurels, and my team and I are continually learning and expanding our knowledge.”
Dr. Pearce also said that his treatment of each patient is a personalized process.
“There are no two patients exactly alike, and therefore there are varying ways to help them,” he said.
“We see people who initially come to us for different reasons, such as facial pain, headaches or neck and back pain but, in the process of learning about their symptoms and working with other physicians, it was determined that a sleep and/or breathing issue could be the underlying reason behind their problem.”
Dr. Pearce said treatment of many of his patients is truly, “a collaboration between the dental and medical specialties.”
“Patients are referred to us by other physicians and in turn, we refer our patients to different specialists such as sleep physicians, ENTs, ostopathic physicians, cardiologists, pulmonologists, physical therapists and chiropractors, depending upon what their needs are.”
About Baldwinsville Gentle Dentistry
Located at 30 West Genesee St., Baldwinsville Gentle Dentistry’s mission is to provide exceptional service in relaxation/sedation dentistry, gum therapy, sleep apnea treatment and overall smile reconstruction.
For more information call 315-506-4568 or visit SyracuseCosmeticDentist.com.
