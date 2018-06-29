Bee Local: Canale Chiropractic

Canale Chiropractic

Colleen Canale, chiropractor and nutritionist

2273 Downer Street Road, Baldwinsville

(315) 440 6775

canalechiropractic.com

Q: What problem does your business/organization solve?

A: As a chiropractor, I work with people experiencing the typical neck and back pain, but also work a lot with foot pain, shoulder dysfunction and headaches. Because I work on muscles as well as realign joints, patients can hold their adjustments more successfully.

As a nutritionist, I have helped those with hypothyroidism, autoimmune disorders, digestive issues, high cholesterol, mood disorders, hormone imbalances, chronic fatigue and more. I also work with people who feel well but want to continue feeling well.

Q: Why does your product or service stand out?

A: I spend a thorough 45 minutes with each patient at every visit. I use muscle testing (kinesiology) to identify the areas that need to be adjusted so I can be extremely specific with my adjustments. I also use kinesiology to identify nutritional and organ imbalances as well as food intolerances.

Q: Why did you choose to locate your business/organization in B’ville?

A: I chose to move my business to B’ville because I wanted to be outside the city of Syracuse, but still easy to get to. I will keep my business here because of the support offered to local businesses by the Greater Baldwinsville Chamber of Commerce, and the camaraderie between all the local small businesses.

Q: What is your favorite part about the B’ville community?

A: My favorite part is how you get to experience a small town feel within a very busy community that is easily accessible to all Upstate New York.

Q: What is the most important lesson you’ve learned in the last year?

A: The most important lesson I have learned this last year is to be authentically and unapologetically me. It is no good for either of us if I change who I am to be what I think you want me to be, both in business and in my personal life.

Q: What has been your most satisfying moment in operating your business/organization?

A: Offering patients hope for their condition has been my most satisfying moment. Many people come to me believing that they will always feel the way they are currently feeling. When their symptoms begin to improve, I can see the excitement in their eyes, and it makes me thankful to be a part of their healing path.

