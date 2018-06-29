Bee Local: Canale Chiropractic

Jun 29, 2018 Ashley M. Casey Baldwinsville Messenger, Business, News
Colleen Canale, chiropractor and nutritionist
2273 Downer Street Road, Baldwinsville
(315) 440 6775
A: As a chiropractor, I work with people experiencing the typical neck and back pain, but also work a lot with foot pain, shoulder dysfunction and headaches. Because I work on muscles as well as realign joints, patients can hold their adjustments more successfully.
As a nutritionist, I have helped those with hypothyroidism, autoimmune disorders, digestive issues, high cholesterol, mood disorders, hormone imbalances, chronic fatigue and more. I also work with people who feel well but want to continue feeling well.
A: I spend a thorough 45 minutes with each patient at every visit. I use muscle testing (kinesiology) to identify the areas that need to be adjusted so I can be extremely specific with my adjustments. I also use kinesiology to identify nutritional and organ imbalances as well as food intolerances.
A: I chose to move my business to B’ville because I wanted to be outside the city of Syracuse, but still easy to get to. I will keep my business here because of the support offered to local businesses by the Greater Baldwinsville Chamber of Commerce, and the camaraderie between all the local small businesses.
A: My favorite part is how you get to experience a small town feel within a very busy community that is easily accessible to all Upstate New York.
A: The most important lesson I have learned this last year is to be authentically and unapologetically me. It is no good for either of us if I change who I am to be what I think you want me to be, both in business and in my personal life.
A: Offering patients hope for their condition has been my most satisfying moment. Many people come to me believing that they will always feel the way they are currently feeling. When their symptoms begin to improve, I can see the excitement in their eyes, and it makes me thankful to be a part of their healing path.
Ashley M. Casey is a reporter for The Baldwinsville Messenger and The Eagle Star-Review.
