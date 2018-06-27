Tin Woodman’s Flask Wine & Spirits superstore earns Retailer of the Year Award

Tin Woodman’s Flask, a wine and spirits superstore in Chittenango, has announced it earned the Retailer of the Year Award from Beverage Dynamics, the largest and most respected national magazine in the industry. Tin Woodman’s Flask was lauded for its wide variety of products, an array of in-store educational offerings, including tasting events and interactive kiosks, well-versed staff, innovative loyalty program and offering a unique guest experience.

“It is an honor to earn the Retailer of the Year Award, especially within the first year of opening our doors,” said Brian Jobin, general manager of Tin Woodman’s Flask. “We were deliberate in our strategy to offer a unique retail experience for our guests, and this recognition validates that philosophy and is a testament to our hardworking staff who are committed to providing the highest standard of guest service.”

Education is an integral part of the guest experience at Tin Woodman’s Flask, and one of the reasons it earned the Retailer of the Year Award, according to a store press release. The store features weekly tasting events several times a week and also offered “Wine 101” classes twice this month to educate guests more about wine. Taught by an Advanced Certified Sommelier, the one-hour “Wine 101” class teaches the basics of grapes, wine and food pairings, the history of wine making and some fun facts.

Expanding on its now award-winning guest service, Tin Woodman’s Flask announced last week its new same-day delivery service. Guests can view Tin Woodman’s Flask inventory online and then call-in orders for same day delivery (minimum $50 purchase).

Tin Woodman’s Flask is open seven days a week. For more information, visit tinwoodmansflask.com.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story