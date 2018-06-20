 

Empire Farm Brewery to host Family Field Day and anniversary party

Jun 20, 2018

The Empire Farm Brewery in Cazenovia is celebrating its two-year anniversary and its community of loyal patrons with a Family Field Day fundraiser, benefiting local nonprofit organization Caz Cares.

On Sunday, June 24, the public is invited to bring a non-perishable donation  to the Empire Farm Brewery in Cazenovia for $1 off drafts and their ticket to participate in Empire’s Family Field Day activities with plenty of chances to win free beer (and other age appropriate prizes). All ages are welcome. There’ll be an egg toss, keg toss, tug of war, malt sack race, wheel barrel race and kite making. Empire’s Founder David Katleski and Brewmaster Tim Butler will make an appearance in the dunk tank.

Non-perishable donations and dunk tank proceeds will benefit local nonprofit organization Caz Cares.

