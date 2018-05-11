Old Home Distillers wins SBA Small Business Excellence Award

Old Home Distillers in Lebanon recently received a 2018 Small Business Excellence Award from the U.S. Small Business Administration. Pictured from left: James Conroy, NYBDC, Jennifer Marotto Lutter, Partnership for Community Development, Aaron Carvell, Old Home Distillers, Adam Carvell, Old Home Distillers, Marlene Carvell, Old Home Distillers, Gerald Carvell, Old Home Distillers, and Bernard J. Paprocki, SBA Syracuse District. (courtesy Small Business Administration)

Madison County distillery Old Home Distillers received a 2018 Small Business Excellence Award during National Small Business Week at the U.S. Small Business Administration’s annual awards luncheon on May 2. Small businesses are selected for the Excellence Awards based on their company’s longevity, innovation, sales growth, increased employment, ability to overcome adversity or community contributions.

Old Home Distillers, owned and operated by the Carvell family in Lebanon, has produced handmade small batch distilled spirits since November 2015. Beginning with the production of successful unaged corn whiskey, the company has since expanded its offering to include flavored whiskeys, bourbons, single malt whiskey, gin, and apple brandy.

As a New York State Farm Distillery, Old Home is committed to supporting New York State agriculture and has used 100 percent New York State-grown grain, malt, fruit and sweeteners from the very beginning of commercial production. “It is this ‘Pride of New York’ pledge, with no shortcuts taken and no out-of-state fermentables or bulk-bought distilled spirits employed, that truly sets Old Home apart,” according to an SBA press release.

“The 20th Annual Small Business Excellence Awards luncheon gives us the opportunity to celebrate our business community leaders for their small business successes,” said Bernard J. Paprocki, SBA Syracuse district director. “Small business owners develop deep community connections, provide the critical backbone of our economy, employ local residents, and contribute to the vibrancy and innovation of our nation.”

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story