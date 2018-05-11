Manlius, Jamesville businesses win SBA Small Business Excellence Awards

Half Moon Bakery & Bistro received a 2018 Small Business Excellence Awards from the U.S. Small Business Administration on May 2. Pictured from left: James Conroy, NYBDC, Joanne Lenweaver, WISE Women’s Business Center, Debra Titus, Half Moon Bakery & Bistro, LLC, and Bernard J. Paprocki, SBA Syracuse District. (courtesy Small Business Administration)

Impact Martial Arts, Half Moon Bakery & Bistro honored May 2

Businesses in Manlius and Jamesville were among eight small businesses in Onondaga County to receive 2018 Small Business Excellence Awards during the U.S. Small Business Administration’s annual awards luncheon on May 2.

Small businesses are selected for the Excellence Awards based on their company’s longevity, innovation, sales growth, increased employment, ability to overcome adversity or community contributions.

Area businesses honored with the award include Impact Martial Arts in Manlius and Half Moon Bakery & Bistro in Jamesville.

Jeffery Groesbeck formed Impact Martial Arts in 2012. In 2017, The 504 Company used an SBA 504 loan with NBT Bank to help Impact purchase and renovate a commercial condominium located at the Manlius Marketplace Shopping Center in Manlius. The new location allowed them to buy instead of lease a facility, as well as to have a better location and layout for the studio.

Renshi Groesbeck is a Master Instructor with a 6th Degree Black Belt and has been a teacher for 25 years. Impact Martial Arts offers martial arts classes for children and adults as well as offers kickboxing and fitness classes and has six employees.

After a career as a school educator, Debbe Titus decided to open a bakery in the village of Jamesville. With business advice from the Onondaga SBDC and financial assistance from SBA, Debbe opened the Half Moon Bakery & Bistro in 2013. Specializing in custom cakes, signature Half Moon cookies, and a variety of mini cupcakes, she has responded to customer requests for special dietary needs, with daily Gluten Free and Vegan items.

With thoughts of expansion and growth, Debbe has accessed the business counseling services of the WISE Women’s Business Center. The Bistro serves lunches made with local ingredients. Half Moon Bakery & Bistro has become a gathering spot in the village because of Debbe’s hospitality, great food and the welcoming atmosphere.

Other county businesses honored by the SBA on May 2 included 601 Avery Ave, LLC/ CNY Asset Management, LLC/ CNYAM Realty, of Syracuse; Willow Rock Brewing, of Syracuse; Industry Standard, of Liverpool; Quadrant Biosciences, of Syracuse; Best in Bloom, Inc., of Syracuse; and Heritage Homes of Liverpool.

“The 20th Annual Small Business Excellence Awards luncheon gives us the opportunity to celebrate our business community leaders for their small business successes,” said Bernard J. Paprocki, SBA Syracuse district director. “Small business owners develop deep community connections, provide the critical backbone of our economy, employ local residents, and contribute to the vibrancy and innovation of our nation.”

