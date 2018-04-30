Vendor changes this year at Cazenovia Farmers Market

By Jason Emerson

Editor

The Cazenovia Farmers Market will open in less than two weeks, and regulars to the Saturday event in Memorial Park will notice changes in the vendor line-up this year. A number of longtime participants will be gone, and have been replaced by some well-known local entrepreneurs.

The absence of some vendors is not necessarily a negative occurrence, but because some have grown and moved away from the area or opened their own storefronts. “It’s an indicator of community support for local businesses that they can grow and thrive,” said market Director Aileen Randolph.

New to the market this year will be Nelson business Peaks Coffee Co., offering coffee beans and cups of coffee; Cazenovia Bagel Co., offering bagels, bread and cream cheese; Meadowood Farms will once again be offering cheese in addition to their meats; Landry Farm from Kirkville, offering eggs and whole chickens; Harley’s Dog Treats, from Syracuse; and Stephanie Mattice will be offering desserts and sweets.

Vendors who will be absent from the Cazenovia Farmers Market this year include Cazenovia Cutblock, Spruce Ridge Landscape and garden Center, Kriemhold Dairy, Three Village Cheese, Sweet Indulgence bakery and Syracuse Salt. Dizzy Lizzie’s Farm will be at the market, but not until the second half of the season, Randolph said.

Also new to the market this year will be the inclusion of community groups at booths that will be located around the canon circle. Groups such as the Cazenovia Arts and Heritage Alliance, Cazenovia Call to Action and Cazenovia Youth Artists have already signed up to participate and spread information about their groups and the issues they espouse.

The Cazenovia Farmers Market will run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Saturday from May 12 through Oct. 27 in Memorial Park on Albany Street. For more information and a full list of vendors, visit their Facebook page or cazenoviachamber.org.

