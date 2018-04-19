Good Nature to celebrate farm brewery anniversary with triple beer release on April 20

One year ago this Friday, April 20, the Good Nature Farm Brewery opened its doors to the public, but Good Nature Brewing (dba Good Nature Farm Brewery & Tap Room) was already a strong part of the Hamilton community, having been founded by Carrie Blackmore and Matt Whalen in December 2010. Now the Good Nature Farm Brewery, with its production facility, tasting room, farm-to-table kitchen, and beer garden, is a fixture in the Hamilton landscape and a strong part of the economic fabric of Madison County and beyond.

Good Nature grew from 10 employees at the beginning of 2017 to 34 employees at the peak of summer. In 2017, with the new High-Efficiency Brew System installed at the Farm Brewery, Good Nature converted roughly 40,000 pounds of New York State ingredients into about 80,000 gallons of farm-to-glass beer. In the kitchen, local ingredients came together to feed visitors 4,499 wood-fired pizzas and 5,193 pints of fries.

It’s been a year of growth, and the Good Nature Farm Brewery has been a significant step toward fulfilling Good Nature’s mission: To contribute to a socially, economically, and ecologically thriving community, and to foster a sense of pride, ownership and a deeper connection to home through truly good natured beer.

The Anniversary will be celebrated with a triple beer release this Friday, April 20, and Upstate Native, Jeffrey York, will provide live music with his band, Major Player, from 9-11pm. The following beers will be released at the Farm Brewery, and will be shipped to distributors next week:

1) Rotation Nation III: The third brew in our juicy Rotation Nation Series features a unique blend of Azacca and Amarillo hops, which impart distinct flavors of grapefruit, lemon, peach, and overripe mango. On draft and in 4 packs of 16oz cans to go.

2) Jackie: Batch 1 – a Foeder-aged Golden Sour Ale- the first beer in the Kung Foeder Series. On draft and in 500ml bottles.

3) Annie’s Makeover: A special Annie variation brewed to celebrate the Farm Brewery’s first Anniversary. Don’t worry, Annie fans, this is just a single batch, and Matt will return Annie to her normal beautiful self afterward. There’s a new hop profile, along with adding some malted oats and soft white wheat from our friends over at New York Craft Malt. On draft and in 4 packs of 16oz cans to go. Out in distribution, look for cans tagged “makeover” on the bottom of each can.

Visit www.goodnaturebrewing.com/news for more information.

