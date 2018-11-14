Liparulo earns silver in photo contest

Alec Liparulo with his silver award for photography. (photo courtesy ESM school district)

Congratulations to ESM student Alec Liparulo who earned Silver Recognition (second place) in the Photography Shoot-Out at the Empire State School Press Association’s (ESSPA) fall conference at Syracuse University’s Newhouse School.

Eight ESM CHS yearbook staff members participated. Students had 90 minutes to shoot an assignment on campus, with this year’s topic being school spirit. ESSPA provides education, resources and recognition to aspiring high school journalists.

