Cazenovia College senior makes history, appears in Sports Illustrated

Cazenovia College senior forward Michaela Breeze (Auburn, N.Y.) made history this past weekend becoming the Wildcats first student-athlete to appear in Sports Illustrated magazine. (courtesy Cazenovia College)

Breeze was highlighted in SI’s “Faces in the Crowd” section, which had previously featured famous athletes such as Emmitt Smith, Paul Pierce and Tiger Woods.

At the time, Breeze had set a new program record for goals in a season (15) and led all of Division I, II and III in Goals, Goals Per Game, Points and Points Per Game. Since then, she has continued her pace, amassing 23 goals, 6 assists and 52 points in 16 games this season.

With two games remaining on the Wildcats schedule, Breeze ranks top 10 nationally in Goals, Goals Per Game, Points and Points Per Game.

Breeze is not only breaking single-season records at Cazenovia, she is shattering them:

Points in a Season: 52 | Previous Record: 32 (Elizabeth Lippa ’99.

Points Per Game: 3.50 | Previous Record: 1.77 (Elizabeth Lippa ’99).

Goals (Season): 23 | Previous Record: 14 (Elizabeth Lippa ’99).

Goals Per Game: 1.57 | Previous Record: .77 (Elizabeth Lippa ’99).

Game Winning Goals: 6 | Previous Record: 4 (Michaela Breeze ’17).

She ranks second in Career Points (77), and with a goal scored in Sunday’s 3-1 win over Gallaudet University, has tied Emily Graham ’15 for Goals Scored in a Career (33).

Breeze’s career numbers come in only two seasons as a Wildcat, having previously attended Cayuga Community College for her freshman and sophomore seasons. As a Spartan, Breeze finished with 29 career goals scored.

Cazenovia wraps-up the final week of the regular season with a home contest vs. Bryant & Stratton on Tuesday, before traveling to North Eastern Athletic Conference rival Keuka College on Saturday.

