Local students honored by colleges, universities

Emma Dudley, of Cazenovia, was named to the dean’s list for the spring 2018 semester at the University of Rochester.

Noah Race, of Cazenovia, was named to the dean’s list for the spring 2018 semester at Endicott College.

Patrick Karmis, of Cazenovia, received a bachelor of science degree in mechanical engineering and a bachelor of science in applied mathematics and statistics at Clarkson University.

Nicholas Kurucz, of Cazenovia, received a bachelor of science degree in aeronautical engineering at Clarkson University.

Michael Nourse, of Erieville, received a bachelor of science degree in mechanical engineering, electrical engineering minor at Clarkson University.

Sean Johnson, of Cazenovia, was named to the dean’s list for the spring 2018 semester at the FIT Baker School of Business and Technology.

Matt Mistur, of Cazenovia, was named to the dean’s list for the spring 2018 semester at Syracuse University.

Caitlin M. Clonan, of Cazenovia, was named to the dean’s list for the spring 2018 semester at SUNY Fredonia.

Hayley Frost, of Cazenovia, was named to the dean’s list for the spring 2018 semester at SUNY Fredonia.

Joseph Gugino, of Cazenovia, was named to the dean’s list for the spring 2018 semester at SUNY Fredonia.

Katelyn Hale, of Cazenovia, was named to the dean’s list for the spring 2018 semester at SUNY Fredonia.

Hannah O’Sullivan, of Cazenovia, was named to the dean’s list for the spring 2018 semester at SUNY Fredonia.

Elliot Mitchell, of Cazenovia, has been named to the dean’s list for the 2018 spring semester at Connecticut College.

