 

Latest News

Local News for Syracuse and Central New York

Local students honored by colleges, universities

Aug 02, 2018 Achievers, Cazenovia Republican

Local students honored by colleges, universities

Emma Dudley, of Cazenovia, was named to the dean’s list for the spring 2018 semester at the University of Rochester.

Noah Race, of Cazenovia, was named to the dean’s list for the spring 2018 semester at Endicott College.

Patrick Karmis, of Cazenovia, received a bachelor of science degree in mechanical engineering and a bachelor of science in applied mathematics and statistics at Clarkson University.

Nicholas Kurucz, of Cazenovia, received a bachelor of science degree in aeronautical engineering at Clarkson University.

Michael Nourse, of Erieville, received a bachelor of science degree in mechanical engineering, electrical engineering minor at Clarkson University.

Sean Johnson, of Cazenovia, was named to the dean’s list for the spring 2018 semester at the FIT Baker School of Business and Technology.

Matt Mistur, of Cazenovia, was named to the dean’s list for the spring 2018 semester at Syracuse University.

Caitlin M. Clonan, of Cazenovia, was named to the dean’s list for the spring 2018 semester at SUNY Fredonia.

Hayley Frost, of Cazenovia, was named to the dean’s list for the spring 2018 semester at SUNY Fredonia.

Joseph Gugino, of Cazenovia, was named to the dean’s list for the spring 2018 semester at SUNY Fredonia.

Katelyn Hale, of Cazenovia, was named to the dean’s list for the spring 2018 semester at SUNY Fredonia.

Hannah O’Sullivan, of Cazenovia, was named to the dean’s list for the spring 2018 semester at SUNY Fredonia.

Elliot Mitchell, of Cazenovia, has been named to the dean’s list for the 2018 spring semester at Connecticut College.

Comment on this Story

Local builder shows art works at New Woodstock Free Library
Jason Emerson

Jason Emerson is editor of the Cazenovia Republican and Eagle Bulletin newspapers.

More in this category

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us on Twitter

assembly Baldwinsville Baseball Bishop Grimes Bishop Ludden boys basketball boys lacrosse budget C-NS Cazenovia CBA Chittenango cicero column cross country election ESM F-M football for a good cause from the assembly from the mailbag fundraiser girls basketball girls lacrosse history J-D J-E letter letters to the editor letter to the editor liverpool lysander manlius Marcellus north syracuse opinion russ tarby skaneateles Softball Solvay track and field West Genesee Westhill wrestling