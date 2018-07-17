Young Cazenovian debuts soulful EP on July 16

Sophomore Livia McKee, a junior counselor at Cazenovia Youth Recreation Program, is releasing her first EP “Freshman Year” on July 16. (ALBUM ARTWORK FOR “FRESHMAN YEAR” EP)

By Lauren Young

Staff Writer

At just 11 years old, Livia McKee was recommended by one of her middle school teachers to take singing lessons. Five years later, she’s releasing her first EP on iTunes.

Now 16, McKee, a junior counselor since the age of 12 at the Cazenovia Joint Youth Recreation program, is debuting her soulful pop EP, “Freshman Year,” on July 16.

This is McKee’s first original EP, co-produced by two-time Grammy nominated producer and songwriter James McKinney and award-winning producer and engineer Jeff Gruber of Blue House Productions.

McKee, an incoming sophomore, attends the Duke Ellington School of Performing Arts in Washington D.C. but calls Cazenovia her “hometown.”

“I’ve been singing my whole life,” she said. “I’ve always annoyed my family with my singing during car rides.”

McKee’s rich, soulful voice is invigorating, offering soulful R&B-influenced songs to magnify her raw perspective on peer pressure, relationships and finding yourself at the young age of 16.

The EP will feature two songs written by McKee herself, “Party” and “Revolver Gun,” as well as an acoustic version.

“I think they’ll both relate a lot to teenagers,” she said. “The first one, “Party,” is about peer pressure, while “Revolver Gun” divulges on the confusion and frustration of unrequited love interests.

“It’s about when someone plays with your heart,” she said. “It’s kind of delusional, like, we weren’t even dating, and I don’t even think you like me, but you still play with my heart.”

McKee first found inspiration from Taylor Swift as a child and was also influenced by her older brother’s taste in 90’s music, especially Lauryn Hill and The Fugees. Since then, McKee has found interest in the vibrancy of K-pop, or Korean pop, especially BTS.

McKee said she draws inspiration from everything around her, from movies to stories or scenarios she makes up in her head. She describes her music as pop alternative, though her already released music strays more toward pop.

“The music I write for myself is a lot more alternative,” she said.

The title of McKee’s EP “Freshman Year” stems from her time as a freshman student, and she plans to document her growth by releasing an EP every year through graduation.

“My mom and I thought it would be a fun idea to do an EP every year,” said McKee. “By the end I’ll have a whole collection.”

Before starting her freshman year, McKee hadn’t even heard about the Duke Ellington school until her mother suggested she audition, “just to try it out.” Since her acceptance to the prestigious performing arts high school only a year ago, McKee said she “loves Duke Ellington so much.”

“It’s really fun because everyone is so energetic,” she said.

She credits her vocal techniques teacher, Dr. Spells, who has taught her so much, despite the intensity of the introduction class.

McKee plans to attend college after graduation, setting her sights on top performance arts universities like Julliard, or perhaps traveling in France. McKee is no stranger to traveling, as her family has moved around quite often, due to her father being enlisted in the army. Her family moved to Cazenovia when her mother wanted the family to have a hometown, living closer to McKee’s grandfather and aunt as well.

Spending her summers in Cazenovia, McKee has participated in the youth recreation program since she was five years old. Her friend, Sinead Hogan, who attends the Rumson-Fair Haven Regional High School in New Jersey, also visits for the summer, creating a tradition between the two families as they often meet up throughout the season.

“Freshman Year” will be released on July 16 and can be purchased on iTunes. To learn more about Livia McKee and her music, visit her website at liviamckee.com or visit her YouTube channel for EP singles and song covers.

