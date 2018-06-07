Stauring honored for 75 years in The Order of the Eastern Stars

 

Lois Stauring, middle, was recently honored for 75 years of membership in The Order of the Eastern Stars. Pictured with her are her daughters Jean Tickner and Ann Pennock. (submitted photo)

On Saturday, May 19, Lois Stauring, a native of Erieville, received a special award and pin for 75 years of membership in The Order of the Eastern Stars. She is a member of the Oriental Chapter 119 (Georgetown) and more recently has duel membership in Neowahga Chapter 419 (Cazenovia) in the Madison-Cortland District.

The Order of the Eastern Stars is the largest fraternal organization in the world. It is based on charity, truth and loving kindness; members consist of both men and women. They have meetings and fun social events and have raised money for a variety of charities including Wounded Warrior Project, Fisher House, Special Olympics, ALS and the Masonic Medical Research Lab (Utica).

Accompanying Lois were her daughters Jean Tickner, also a member of Oriental Chapter 119, and Ann Pennock, a member of Centerville Chapter 185 (in the Onondaga District).

“This is a rare achievement and we are very proud of her. Congratulations Mom!” said Tickner and Pennock.

White, Haist to marry
Jason Emerson

Jason Emerson is editor of the Cazenovia Republican and Eagle Bulletin newspapers.

