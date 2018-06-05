 

Tantalo receives 2018 Patricia Infantine Scholarship

Lydia Tantalo, second from right, recently was awarded the Manlius Library 2018 Patricia Infantine Scholarship, worth $500. Also pictured, from left: Library Director Jennifer Milligan, former Library Director Patricia Infantine and Library Board of Trustees President Karen Steinberg. (submitted photo)

The Manlius Library Board of Trustees has awarded Lydia Tantalo with the 2018 Patricia Infantine Scholarship, worth $500.

This scholarship, now in its fifth year, is awarded to an exceptional student living or attending school in the Fayetteville-Manlius district, with special consideration given to students who have volunteered or been employed at Manlius Library. The scholarship is named for Pat Infantine, Manlius Library director from 1989 to 2013.

Manlius Library Board of Trustees President Karen Steinberg presented the award to Tantalo on May 24.

Tantalo impressed the scholarship committee with her outstanding grade point average, impressive course list and her involvement in extracurricular activities, according to a statement from the library.

Tantalo is a lifelong participant in Manlius Library programs and book clubs and professes to be an avid reader. She plans to study biology at Ohio State University this fall.

