Longo named 2018 NEAC Coach of the Year

May 18, 2018 Jason Emerson Achievers, Cazenovia Republican
Jason Longo
The North Eastern Athletic Conference (NEAC) has named its 2018 Men’s Lacrosse Coach of the Year, selecting Morrisville State College’s Jason Longo, for a fifth time.
Longo, a Cazenovia native, guided the Mustangs to their fourth straight NEAC regular season title, and seventh overall, behind an undefeated 8-0 season for the third time in the last four years. Under his direction, Morrisville State collected its fourth consecutive NEAC Tournament title, and made its fourth straight appearance in the NCAA Division III Championship Tournament.
The ninth-year head coach for the Mustangs has guided the program to a collective 62-5 overall record in conference play throughout his career, and a 99-50 overall record.
This is the sixth season under the tutelage of Longo that Morrisville State has finished with an undefeated conference slate (2010, 2011, 2012, 2015, 2016, 2018), capturing regular season titles in those same seasons, along with another in 2017 after the Mustangs finished 7-1 in conference play.
His squad led the conference in numerous categories across the 2018 season, including goals scored, assists, goals per game, ground balls, face-off percentage and goals against average.
Longo was named Coach of the Year by the NEAC in 2010, 2011, 2015, 2016 and now in 2018, and throughout his time has coached numerous all-conference selections, along with individual award winners that have earned Rookie, Player or Defensive Player of the Year accolades.
Under his leadership, the Mustangs had nine earn All-Conference accolades in 2018, including Rookie of the Year honors in Nate McCormick (Cortland, N.Y.).
Jason Emerson is editor of the Cazenovia Republican and Eagle Bulletin newspapers.
