F-M student nominated for Congress of Future Science and Technology Leaders

Jae Ik Cho

Jae Ik Cho, a sophomore at Fayetteville-Manlius High School, was recently nominated for the Congress of Future Science and Technology Leaders in Lowell, Mass., on June 29 to July 1.

The Congress is an honors-only program for high school students who are passionate about science, technology, engineering or mathematics (STEM). The purpose of this event is to honor, inspire, motivate and direct the top students in the country who aspire to be scientists and technologists, to stay true to their dream and, after the event, to provide a path, plan and resources to help them reach their goal.

Cho was nominated by Dr. John C. Mather, winner of the Nobel Prize in Physics and Science Director of the National Academy of Future Scientists and Technologists to represent the state based on his academic achievement, leadership potential and passion for science and technology.

During the three-day Congress, Cho will join students from across the country and hear Nobel Laureates and National Medal of Science recipients talk about leading scientific research, be given advice from deans of the world’s top tech universities, be inspired by fellow teen science prodigies and learn about cutting-edge advances and the future of science and technology.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story