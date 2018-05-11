 

May 11, 2018 Achievers, Eagle Bulletin, High School

JD track & field athlete signs letter of intent

JD track and field athlete Ailish McDevitt, seated, poses with her two coaches after singing her letter of intent to attend Daemon College and join its Division II track and field team. (photo by Lauren Young)

By Lauren Young

Staff Writer

Jamesville-DeWitt senior Ailish McDevitt this week signed a national letter of intent to join a Division II college’s track and field team after graduation.

McDevitt, a five-foot-eight sprinter, jumper and hurdler, signed her national letter of intent on May 10 at the JD High School Athletic Hall of Fame. She will attend Daemon College in Amhert, N.Y., join the track and field team and study physical therapy.

Ailish McDevitt poses with her family after signing her letter of intent. (photo by Lauren Young)

And as someone who visits a physical therapist as often as McDevitt does, she hopes to become one someday. “I decided pretty early on that I liked the New York area,” said McDevitt, who was born near Rochester and has shined with the Jamesville-DeWitt Red Rams under Head Coach Mike Acchione.

During her career, McDevitt has earned seven varsity letters in track and field and two in soccer, and has helped the Red Rams win seven league and sectional championships.

She has also earned first team all-league honors from the Onondaga High School League (OHSL) as a member of Jamesville-DeWitt’s 4×200 meter relay team that won first place at the OHSL indoor championship meet.

