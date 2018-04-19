Houghton promoted at Community Bank N.A.

Barbara Houghton

Barbara Houghton, of Cazenovia, has been promoted to vice president, branch manager of the Cazenovia Community Bank N.A. location. Houghton will oversee the daily operations of the office, ensuring every customer receives the highest level of service. She will also be responsible for managing the branch’s compliance with operating policies and procedures, and outside regulatory requirements.

Houghton has been with Community Bank N.A. since 2015 and served the Cazenovia market since 2006. Most recently, she served as business development officer with the bank, responsible for facilitating new commercial and real estate business.

“We’re thrilled to honor Barbara’s hard work and dedication to the bank over the past three years,” Community Bank N.A. Regional Manager Paul Lepore said. “With 12 years of experience assisting the Cazenovia community, Barbara is a true expert when it comes to serving the needs of our customers, businesses and community. I expect her leadership to have a meaningful impact on the continued success of our Cazenovia branch.”

Outside of the office, Houghton is active in her community as a member of the Cazenovia Chamber of Commerce and Morrisville Area Improvement Network. She resides in Cazenovia with her husband, Kevin, and their two sons, Brock and Gannon.

