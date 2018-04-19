 

Latest News

Local News for Syracuse and Central New York

Houghton promoted at Community Bank N.A.

Apr 19, 2018 Achievers, Cazenovia Republican

Houghton promoted at Community Bank N.A.

Barbara Houghton

Barbara Houghton, of Cazenovia, has been promoted to vice president, branch manager of the Cazenovia Community Bank N.A. location. Houghton will oversee the daily operations of the office, ensuring every customer receives the highest level of service. She will also be responsible for managing the branch’s compliance with operating policies and procedures, and outside regulatory requirements.

Houghton has been with Community Bank N.A. since 2015 and served the Cazenovia market since 2006. Most recently, she served as business development officer with the bank, responsible for facilitating new commercial and real estate business.

“We’re thrilled to honor Barbara’s hard work and dedication to the bank over the past three years,” Community Bank N.A. Regional Manager Paul Lepore said. “With 12 years of experience assisting the Cazenovia community, Barbara is a true expert when it comes to serving the needs of our customers, businesses and community. I expect her leadership to have a meaningful impact on the continued success of our Cazenovia branch.”

Outside of the office, Houghton is active in her community as a member of the Cazenovia Chamber of Commerce and Morrisville Area Improvement Network. She resides in Cazenovia with her husband, Kevin, and their two sons, Brock and Gannon.

Comment on this Story

Pauline L. Marshall, 94
Jason Emerson

Jason Emerson is editor of the Cazenovia Republican and Eagle Bulletin newspapers.

More in this category

Follow Us on Twitter

assembly Baldwinsville Baseball Bishop Grimes Bishop Ludden boys basketball boys lacrosse C-NS Cazenovia CBA Chittenango cicero column cross country election ESM F-M football for a good cause from the assembly from the mailbag fundraiser girls basketball girls lacrosse girls soccer history indoor track J-D J-E letter letters to the editor letter to the editor liverpool lysander manlius Marcellus north syracuse opinion russ tarby skaneateles Solvay track and field West Genesee Westhill wrestling