Hart to run Division 1 at Niagara University

Meggie Hart, seated middle, on April 12 signed a letter of intent to attend Niagara University and run cross country and track for the Purple Eagles. Seated with her are her parents Lynn and Tony Hart. Standing behind her are her sister Molly and Coach Kurt Wheeler. (photo by Jason Emerson)

By Jason Emerson

Editor

Meggie Hart, a Cazenovia High School senior, has announced that she will attend Niagara University in the fall where she will run cross country and track for the Purple Eagles and study nutrition. Hart signed a letter of intent to participate on the Division 1 running teams during a signing ceremony at Cazenovia High School on April 12.

Hart said she was recruited by Niagara and after visiting the campus decided she liked what they had to offer.

Hart has had a distinguished running career at Cazenovia, with 12 varsity letters, three trips to the New York State cross country championships, four seasons as first team all-league and numerous all-league awards. She also holds four school records: 3,000-meter, 2,000-meter steeplechase, 3,000-meter indoor and 4×15 indoor relay.

“Meggie is always doing the right thing, always working hard and always doing the best for the team,” said her coach Kurt Wheeler at the event. Wheeler also said that Hart is only the second or third female athlete in school history to receive a Division 1 scholarship. “This is pretty extraordinary,” he said. “It’s quite a distinction.”

