Plenty of events at Maxwell library

Off the Shelf: March events at Maxwell Library

Submitted by Rena Brower

Art exhibit

What Soothes My Soul

Paintings by Katie Deakin

Running through March 27

Originally from Stoke-on-Trent in England, Camillus resident and pre-school teacher Katie Deakin turned her lifelong love of drawing and painting to a serious hobby after discovering its ability to ease the stress of everyday modern life. Inspired by the beauty of nature, Deakin hopes that her paintings in watercolors, oils, and gouache will bring peace and tranquility to others.

Rotating exhibits by West Genesee Central School District students:

West Genesee Middle School: March 12 through 21

Onondaga Road and Split Rock Elementary Schools: March 26 through April 4

East Hill Elementary: April 9 through 20

Stonehedge Elementary: April 23 through May 2

Camillus Middle School: May 7 through 16

West Genesee Senior High School: May 21 through 30

New—Programs for homeschoolers.

Maxwell Library has teamed up with Liverpool Library to provide fun and educational programs for homeschool students and their families at Maxwell. New and existing participants are welcome. No registration required. For more information, go to maxwellmemoriallibrary.org or lpl.org.

Homeschool Chess Club, Tuesday, March 26, 1:30 to 3 p.m. All ages. Homeschool families can learn to play chess or just play each other.

TBL Peer-Based Suicide Support Group

Tuesdays, March 26, 6 to 7:30 p.m. Free. No registration.

Two Brothers’ Light is a non-profit organization that promotes suicide prevention and awareness. It holds peer-based support groups for individuals affected by suicide and other mental health issues. These meetings are free and open to anyone seeking information on suicide prevention and awareness, alternatives to suicide, or grief support for those affected by suicide. For more information, call 315-632-1996, or go to twobrotherslight.org.

Safe Place to Game

Wednesday, March 20, 4 to 6 p.m. Free. Registration preferred. For ages 7 to 18.

Safe Place to Game is a community program where students and families can learn and play trading card games like Pokemon, Magic: The Gathering, and Yu-Gi-Oh.

Between the Lines Book Club

Monday, March 25, 2 to 3:30 p.m. Free. No registration.

The group reads a variety of genres, from literary fiction to suspenseful bestsellers. Copies of this month’s selection, Jennifer Egan’s Manhattan Beach, and reading guides are available at the desk. Everyone is welcome.

Tech Class—Apps You Didn’t Think Existed but Might Find Useful

Thursday, March 28, 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Free. Registration preferred. You may bring your personal laptop, tablet, or phone.

This month’s tech program with tech librarian Pete Schult will present apps for things that you might not have thought there would be an app for (despite the cliché) but might be glad to know about.

AARP will not conduct tax return preparation at Maxwell Library this year. The library will have limited state and federal forms, as they are received, available for free. Many forms are now available only online; those forms may be printed from the library’s public computers for a per-page fee.

The Central New York Reads One Book (CNY Reads) program, launched in 2001, is a reading initiative designed to build community through reading. Each year, a single book is designated the CNY Reads title, and the public is encouraged to read it and participate in programs related to the book and its themes. This year, CNY Reads, Syracuse University, and a consortium of community partners will share Born a Crime, the memoir by South African actor, comedian, writer, TV host, and political commentator Trevor Noah. Thanks to the generosity of Syracuse University, many copies of Born a Crime are now available at Maxwell Library. Some of these may be checked out with your OCPL library card; others may be freely borrowed, read, and then either returned to Maxwell or passed on to a friend. For more information on CNY Reads, including book tie-ins and events, go to cnyreads.org/.

Ongoing programs for kids and teens (all free; no registration unless otherwise noted):

Stories with Sally, for the under-3 crowd and a participating adult.

Mondays and Wednesdays, March 25 and 27, 10:30 to 11:15 a.m.

Sally’s Story Time, for preschoolers ages 3 to 5.

Tuesday, March 26, 10:30 to 11 a.m.

Preschool Story Time with Ms. Melissa

Thursdays, March 21, and 28, 10:30 to 11 a.m. Registration preferred. For children ages 3 to 5 with a parent or guardian.

This fun story time helps preschoolers develop early literacy skills and fosters curiosity. Come and enjoy stories followed by a simple craft. Younger (and older) siblings are welcome. March 21—“Llama Llama Home with Mama” and llama craft; March 28—Nursery rhymes and crafts.

Monday Fundays with Ms. Melissa

Monday, March 25, 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Simple crafts for children ages 5 to 10.

March 25—One Fish, Two Fish, Red Fish, Blue Fish craft.

1000 Books Before Kindergarten

To promote reading to newborns, infants, and toddlers as well as to encourage parent and child bonding through reading, the 1000 Books Foundation has issued a challenge to parents to read 1000 books to their children before kindergarten. Stop in at Maxwell Library to get your first reading log and informational materials, and start reading!

Related

Comment on this Story