Manlius pub to host St. Baldrick’s event

On March 31, a St. Baldrick’s Day event is planned to take place at Murphy’s Law Irish Pub in Manlius (photo courtesy of St. Baldrick's Foundation Facebook page)

By Jason Klaiber

Staff Writer

A head-shaving fundraiser hosted through the St. Baldrick’s Foundation is being held at Murphy’s Law Irish Pub in Manlius on March 31.

This installment of the “Rock the Bald Challenge,” which will take place at the 7660 Highbridge Rd. location from noon to 4 p.m., will be sending the entirety of its proceeds to pediatric cancer research.

“We’re trying to get the word out now, which is sort of last-minute, but hopefully it will go well,” Karen Brooks, the event’s organizer, said. “I’d like as many people to come as can come.”

This will be Brooks’ first time coordinating such an event, although she has attended and collected money for “Rock the Bald” in the past.

Never having entered Murphy’s Law beforehand, Brooks figured a connection could be drawn between St. Baldrick’s and the Irish-themed pub and so she asked for their help.

“We are more than happy to get involved in anything in the area as far as giving back to the community,” Penny Silcox, manager for the pub, said. “The fact that it’s connected with childhood cancer—I don’t think there’s anybody that could say ‘no’ to that.”

Brooks, whose brother is a pancreatic cancer survivor, said she aims to raise around a couple thousand dollars for the event.

She said the event will not be bound to any age cutoffs or special qualifications for those participating.

“You just have to have hair, so we can shave you,” Brooks said.

The country-wide fundraiser pushes for solidarity with cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy. Not all of the buzzed-off hair is saved, but ponytails are acceptable and common donations.

St. Baldrick’s, a volunteer-based charity established in 1999, funds more in childhood cancer research grants than any organization aside from the United States government, according to the nonprofit’s website. Each shave, they say, should take about two minutes on average.

“I think it’s a good organization,” Brooks said. “It’s a way of giving back for people and helping out the children.”

Brooks said there is no set donation price, and participants can sign up as a team or individually at www.stbaldricks.org after searching “Murphy’s Law St. Baldrick’s Event.”

A gift card will be presented to the team that raises the most money, and there will be food specials and other giveaways throughout the day.

