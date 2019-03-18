Fayetteville plans to keep tax rate flat

By Jason Klaiber

Staff Writer

At their March 11 meeting, the Fayetteville Village Board of Trustees discussed aspects of the village’s tentative 2019-2020 budget, including an unchanged tax rate.

The tax rate will continue to stand at $7.20 per $1,000 of assessed value, according to Mayor Mark Olson.

“We’re in pretty good shape,” Olson said. “We’d like to be in better shape, but not raising taxes is something that we feel is important.”

To prevent affecting the tax rate over time, the village relies in part on a reserve fund and the procurement of grants.

Olson said the village also saves money for taxpayers through personal efforts like hand-delivering newsletters to residents instead of mailing them.

“The village does a good job,” Olson said. “We do what we need, not what we want. If we have wants, we budget for those over the years.”

The overall tentative budget for this ensuing year sees a total increase of $125,000, or 2.03 percent, from 2018-2019’s budget.

Pension costs have risen about $20,000, while health insurance has gone up approximately $30,000 and the village assessment has seen a $58,000 boost.

The Fayetteville Senior Center’s operating budget has been increased by 10 percent to $49,000. Funds are being allotted for new sidewalks and added entrance signs as well.

In addition, Olson said the final bond payment for the village hall’s $2 million building renovation will be paid. The $193,000 sum ends a 15-year span between payments.

The board will hold their next open meeting at 5 p.m. on March 25.

Board notes

Plans are in place for a code enforcement officer to spend three days a week in Fayetteville and two separate days working in Minoa to make up for the latter’s absence in coverage.

Olson added that the officially gathered results of Fayetteville’s deer management program thus far should be unveiled around the middle of April.

