Upcoming events at Marcellus Library

Marcellus Free Library plans March events

Thursday, March 21 at 1 p.m.: Movie Afternoon for Adults – The Green Book. Shown closed-captioned for the hearing impaired on the big screen in the Friends Community Room.

Thursday, March 21 at 6:30 p.m.: Marcellus Free Library Trivia Night at Lakeside Vista Restaurant hosted by Jake Widrick. Please make reservations early at 315-636-1083. All ages welcome and it’s free to play. The maximum number of participants for each team is six people. There will be prizes for the winning team. Food, beer, and fun.

Wednesday, March 27 at 11:30 a.m.: Friends of the Marcellus Free Library Meeting. The program will be “Cruising the Lake Over the Years” with special guest Captain Dan Wiles of Mid-Lake Navigation Company. Bring a bag lunch; dessert and beverage will be provided. New members always welcome!

Saturday, March 30 at 1 p.m. at Baltimore Woods Nature Center: John Weeks Community Read Wrap Party hosted by Baltimore Woods and the Marcellus Free Library. Join us for a celebration of John Weeks and his work to help people build personal connections to nature as we wrap up the “Nature’s Quiet Conversations” Community Read. We will take a short walk, listen to readings from the book, and have time for discussion. Program for ages 8 and up.

For Children

Monday, March 18 at 10 a.m.: Special Story Time on Nutrition with Puppets! Bring your children to learn the importance of eating and living healthy through the magic of puppetry. For kids of all ages.

Winter Story Time Sessions: Preschool Story Time every Tuesday at 10:30 a.m.. For children ages 4 to 6 years old. Stories, crafts, songs and fun. Please register at marcelluslibrary.org (click on events) or call the library.

Toddler Story Times: Wednesdays at 9:30 or 10:15 a.m.. For children ages 18 months to 3 years old. Registration is required at marcelluslibrary.org or call the library.

