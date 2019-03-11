Celebrating International Women’s Day

Rotary celebrates International Women’s Day

Submitted by Lori Ruhlman

Skaneateles Rotary

Linda Larsen had the audience in stitches as she gave tips on the power of positive thinking in a comedic performance at the Lodge for the Skaneateles Rotary Club’s fifth annual International Women’s Day celebration Thursday.

With her trademark comedic manner, she added a fresh and funny look at some of the self-help reminders people need.

She titled her talk “Staying right side up when everything is upside down,” but said it’s really about knowing how to “recover more quickly” when things are upside down.

“What I’ve learned in life is that there is What I Planned … and What Actually Happens,” she said.

She said her best tool involves “harnessing the power of the self-fulfilling prophecy,” and shared funny examples of her own self-talk and how she overcomes the negativity.

“We’re wired to look for what’s wrong,” she said, noting that people have between 40,000 to 50,000 thoughts a day “and 90 percent are negative.” She talked about how to have more positive thoughts, for better health and happiness. “You are in charge of your thoughts,” she said. “What you name that thing, it tends to become. If you don’t like what you see, rename it.”

She reminded people to be grateful, and talked about the trendy “gratitude journal” she carefully wrote in “for about four days.” To try to remember to practice gratitude, she decided to “multi-task” and think about gratitude in the shower every day. Soon, she forgot. Eventually, she posted a sign in her shower – and now she feels the power of gratitude every day.

She told people to use “mirror neurons” to “create happy people around you” while using funny expressions and engaging the audience to show how expressions and smiles are contagious.

Loren Barrigar and Robin Munn provided entertainment as the evening kicked off with food stations and a room full of vendors who focused on all aspects of wellness: physical, emotional, intellectual, occupational, social, and spiritual.

Local sponsors made the evening possible. They include: Partner sponsors 4M Precision Industries, Inc. and Tessy Plastics Corporation; WHMB Law P.C., The Sherwood Inn, The Patisserie, Smiles of Skaneateles, CNY Healing Arts Wellness center & Spa, Achilles Heel Training, Delmonico Insurance Agency, and Fleur- de- Lis Florist.

Larsen, BSW, MFA, CPAE, is one of only 232 people worldwide to be inducted into the Speaker Hall of Fame®, joining such notables as General Colin Powell, President Ronald Reagan and Brian Tracy. She called Rotarian Amy Tormey “a force” in the way she recruited Larsen and pulled off a major event.

The Balance for Better event included these vendors: Achilles Heel Training; Auburn Women’s Health Specialists; Bev & Co.; Christy Lemp, Watercolors; Clare Songbirds Publishing House; CNY Healing Arts Wellness Center & Spa; Fizical Therapy & Balance Center; Lemongrass Spa; Right to Run 19k; Sandra Shutter Fine Art; The Sinclair; Sew Surprised; Sweet Fortune Cookies; Whimsical Art; WISE Women’s Business Center; Women March in Seneca Falls; Young Living Essential Oils; the Skaneateles Rotary Club.

Related

Comment on this Story