Skaneateles students, teachers attend First Amendment-First Vote event

A group of Skaneateles High School students and teachers recently visited the Women’s Rights National Historic Park in Seneca Falls, NY for the First Amendment-First Vote Conference Day.

First Amendment-First Vote is an inclusive, non-partisan civic engagement program designed to encourage high school girls in grade 9-12 to actively participate in the political process.

The group of SHS girls in attendance learned in great detail about the 1st and 19th amendments guaranteed in the U.S. Constitution and the role each amendment played in securing greater gender equity for women.

The conference also provided insight on the ERA, achieving gender parity in elected offices, and gave students the chance to meet with female elected officials from around Central New York.

As an added bonus, students were treated to a surprise visit from New York State Lt. Governor, Kathy Hochcul.

“Students left Seneca Falls with action plans to help promote more civic engagement and gender equality in their schools and communities and the promise to attend a larger regional conference in October,” said Skaneateles High School Social Studies teacher, Alanna Kramerson.

