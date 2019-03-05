JE students bring ‘On the Town’ to the stage

JE Musical Players present ‘On the Town’ on March 15-16

Get ready to hear some iconic music as the JE Musical Players bring “On the Town” to the stage at 7:30 p.m., on March 15-16 in the high school auditorium. On The Town features a musical blend of ballet, jazz, comedy and iconic orchestral music by Leonard Bernstein with playful lyrics and book by Betty Comden and Adolph Green. The show’s celebrated score includes a number of musical theatre standards, including “Come Up To My Place,” “I Can Cook, Too,” “Some Other Time,” and “New York, New York.”

Set in 1944, the story centers on three sailors on a 24-hour leave in New York City and the three women who occupy their time. One falls for a high society museum anthropologist, one for a brassy taxi cab driver and the other spends the whole show looking for the winner of a subway contest called, “Miss Turnstiles.”

Director Denise Deapo says while the plot is simple fun, the Bernstein score and the dances are incredibly intense, which make for a very unique show. She said the dancing is an integral part of the production and helps to propel the storyline.

“At the end of Act I, there is a huge production number with no singing or dialogue at all; only the elaborate music and dancing which is unlike any other show I’ve ever directed,” she said. “There are also places in the show where there are dancing solos, duets and trios. They are simply captivating.”

Deapo said the entire cast is rising to the occasion, and they’re constantly challenging themselves.

Senior Esther Richardson, who plays “Claire De Loon,” agreed, saying the students have embraced all of the dance numbers.

“There are five or six dance numbers this year. I’ve never been a part of production here with that many,” she said.

Senior Mackenzie Jackson, who plays “Ivy Smith,” said audiences will love the show.

“There’s something in it for everyone,” she said.

Tickets are $11 and can be purchased by going to: showtix4u.com/events/15228.

