Local high school artists honored

The annual CNY Scholastic Art program, sponsored by M&T Bank, recognizes talented junior/senior high students throughout 13 Central New York counties, whose artwork has been judged for regional and national awards. Over 2,500 teen artists, representing 100 schools, participated this year.

With more than 5,670 student works submitted, judges selected 1,589 pieces to receive Gold Keys (highest honor), Silver Keys and Honorable Mentions. Judges also chose artwork to be honored with Special Awards. Artwork identified as best in each of the 17 categories will compete on the national level, this spring. The CNY Region produced a record 38 national awards, last year.

An awards ceremony was held at Onondaga Community College, the host site for the judging and exhibit, for 20 consecutive years. In addition to student awards, the January 22 event included special recognition for the East Syracuse Minoa School District and Carthage Central art teacher, Kate Newtown.

Scholastic Inc. founded the national program in 1927. Now known as The Scholastic Art & Writing Awards, it is the largest student art competition in America, and the CNY region has participated for more than 70 years. The CNY Art Advisory Council conducts the regional program and includes teachers, throughout the participating regions, who volunteer hundreds of hours.

Local businesses and organizations providing support and prizes to the program include Light Work, OCC Foundation, Tracy L. Haylor Memorial Fund, Delavan Center, John D. Barrow Art Gallery, Rudy Hellmann Photography, Syracuse Cultural Workers, Clayscapes Pottery, Independent Potters’ Association of CNY, and Everson Museum. Everson will exhibit select works March 9 through April 7.

The public is invited to view the 1800-piece exhibit at OCC’s Whitney Applied Technology Center through March 1, open daily 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and weekends 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. It’s free! Contact: recruitment@sunyocc.edu or call 315/498-2221 for school trips and groups visits.

2019 CNY Scholastic Art Winners in your area:

Marcellus

Senior High School

Portfolio, Silver Key: Emma Hutchings.

Portfolio, Honorable Mention: Jacob Tucker, Angelina VanCamp.

Gold Key: Kenai Cameron, Photography; Duangkaew Chaovawanich, Photography; Kade DeMarle, Photography (3); Morgan Glass, Photography; Emma Hutchings, Photography; Robin Orzech, Ceramics & Glass; Victoria Sayre, Painting; Shannon Stanek, Photography (2); Caroline Trytek, Drawing & Illustration; Angelina VanCamp, Photography.

Silver Key: Carolyn Carlic, Photography; Elaina Couse, Design and Painting; Kade DeMarle, Photography; Morgan Glass, Photography; Emma Hutchings, Photography (3); Mila Salvagno, Mixed Media and Printmaking; Victoria Sayre, Painting; Sophie Spitzer, Digital Art; Kyle Stottlar, Architecture & Industrial Design; Angelina VanCamp, Photography.

Honorable Mention: Kenai Cameron, Eve Chapman, Bella Clarke (2), Elaina Couse, Kade DeMarle (3), Carley Frajda (2), Emma Hutchings (2), Violet Mahler, DiAnna Markham, Sarah Posecznick, Sophie Spitzer, Kyle Stottlar, Emma Wetherell.

CS Driver Middle School

Gold Key: Virginia Lucchetti, Drawing & Illustration.

Silver Key: Amanda Castellino, Drawing & Illustration; Eve Chapman, Drawing & Illustration and Painting.

Honorable Mention: Amanda Castellino

Skaneateles

Portfolio, Honorable Mention: Antoinette Miller.

Gold Key: Sarah Bailey, Drawing & Illustration; Tynan Jones, Drawing & Illustration; Larissa McNeil-Yeckel, Photography.

Silver Key: Jamie Baildon, Photography; Lyda Buck, Photography; Nicola Kunz, Photography; Antoinette Miller, Photography; Sophia Wingfield, Design.

Honorable Mention: Coral Bales, Meg Benedict, Rebecca Cain, Kylee Gillmore, Nicola Kunz (2), Lauren Myers, Lydia Rudnick, Olivia Walker (2).

