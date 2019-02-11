JE middle school students awarded

JEMS presents 12 Eagle Awards

JEMS presented 12 students with Eagle Awards in December aligned with two attributes of the International Baccalaureate (IB) learner profiles.

IB learning focuses on drawing connections between all subject areas and infusing global points of view. At the core of all IB programs are the learner profiles, 10 attributes fostered in students that promote their development as responsible members of their local, national and global communities.

For the December awards, the school focused on the attributes of “balanced,” and “caring.” For the first time since the awards were given, students were nominated by a teacher/adult. For each student, the adult spoke about why they nominated him/her.

The winners also received an IB hat that he/she can wear in school.

The following is a list of award recipients:

6th Grade

Balanced

Brooke Chiaramonte

Alexander Kunz

Caring

Dakota Hand

Joshua Henness

7th Grade

Balanced

Abigail Ahern

Alex Waldon

Caring

Cody Gibbs

Rachel Hallinan

8th Grade

Balanced

Dominic Rinaldo

Olyvia Mead

Caring

Ella Dwyer

Gage Boulerice

