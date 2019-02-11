JE middle school students awarded

Feb 11, 2019 Jason Gabak Eagle Observer, News, News
JEMS presents 12 Eagle Awards
JEMS presented 12 students with Eagle Awards in December aligned with two attributes of the International Baccalaureate (IB) learner profiles.
IB learning focuses on drawing connections between all subject areas and infusing global points of view. At the core of all IB programs are the learner profiles, 10 attributes fostered in students that promote their development as responsible members of their local, national and global communities.
For the December awards, the school focused on the attributes of “balanced,” and “caring.” For the first time since the awards were given, students were nominated by a teacher/adult. For each student, the adult spoke about why they nominated him/her.
The winners also received an IB hat that he/she can wear in school.
The following is a list of award recipients:
6th Grade
Balanced
Brooke Chiaramonte
Alexander Kunz
Caring
Dakota Hand
Joshua Henness
7th Grade
Balanced
Abigail Ahern
Alex Waldon
Caring
Cody Gibbs
Rachel Hallinan
8th Grade
Balanced
Dominic Rinaldo
Olyvia Mead
Caring
Ella Dwyer
Gage Boulerice
Feb 13, 2019 0
Feb 13, 2019 0
Feb 13, 2019 0
Feb 12, 2019 0
Jan 07, 2010
Nov 02, 2016
Jan 08, 2013
Feb 04, 2011
Feb 13, 2019
Feb 13, 2019
Feb 12, 2019
Feb 12, 2019