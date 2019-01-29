Area police blotter

 

Jan 29, 2019 Cazenovia Republican, News, News

Police Blotters – week of Jan. 16 – 23

Cazenovia Police Department

Arrests: None.

 

Found: Found in the Village of Cazenovia: a dog leash, pocket knife and a pair of gloves. To claim, call the Cazenovia Police Department at 315-655-3276.

 

Tickets:

Lighting violation: 1

Uninspected motor vehicle: 3

Unregistered trailer: 2

Operating motor vehicle while using mobile phone: 1

 

Madison County Sheriff’s Department

Melissa Phillips, 29, of Cazenovia, was arrested on Jan. 16 and charged with failure to pay a fine.

Bobbie Finster, 43, of Chittenango, was arrested on Jan. 19 and charged with criminal mischief with intent to damage property.

Alyssa Linley, 23, of Wampsville, was arrested on Jan. 18 and charged with violating probation.

 

 

