Skaneateles Winter Fest fast approaching

Winterfest is right around the corner

Preparations are nearly complete for the 2019 Skaneateles Winterfest, which will take place on Jan. 25 and 26. Food, fun and the sights of winter are on the docket, as members of the Skaneateles Sunrise Rotary Club finish up months of planning.

Activities start Friday at 7 p.m. with the Fire Ice Tower. An intense fire will burn inside the beautifully sculpted ice tower, lighting the park near the Gazebo and eventually melting the tower. Ice sculptures will remain on display throughout the village.

Multiple events are planned for Saturday. A scavenger hunt presents a chance to win many prizes by locating letters around the village to spell a secret message. Scavenger hunt sheets and programs will be available at Taste of Skaneateles ticket stations. Taste of Skaneateles takes place Saturday 11:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m., offering a chance to sample a wide variety of foods at various sites, many to warm the body and soul. Advance sale tickets are available at the Skaneateles Chamber of Commerce.

Ice carving demonstrations, winter animal displays, and wandering characters add to Saturday’s festivities. The Skaneateles Polar Bear Club will conduct the annual Polar Plunge, a thrill for participants and spectators.

The Skaneateles Winterfest is the sole fundraiser for the Skaneateles Sunrise Rotary Club. During the year, the club supports numerous local, national, and international charitable activities: youth exchange, youth leadership events, Sea Scouts, polio eradication, food pantry, education in Africa, hurricane recovery, and more.

Skaneateles Sunrise Rotary meets at the Hilltop Restaurant any Thursday morning at 7 am. Visit the Skaneateles Winterfest Facebook page for more information.

