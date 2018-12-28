The year in review: How much can you remember about 2018?

The Liverpool boys basketball team completed an undefeated (26-0) run to the state Class AA championship when it beat Half Hollow Hills East 71-65 in Sunday's state final in Binghamton. It's the first state title in program history.

In the past, our year-end roundups have simply listed the top stories of the northern suburbs from the past 12 months. This year, we’re shaking things up with a quiz.Looking

Look for the bonus question at the end of this quiz

Thanks for reading the Star-Review, and cheers to 2019!

1. While it opened in Cicero in February, drive-thru lines for the first Syracuse-area location of this restaurant chain still snake through the parking lot at peak times.

2. Which school in the Liverpool Central School District reopened this fall after three years of renovations?

a. Chestnut Hill Middle School

b. Soule Road Elementary School

c. Chestnut Hill Elementary School

d. Soule Road Middle School

3. The former Zogg Building in Liverpool is now home to Syracuse Studios, the headquarters for Jeremy Garelick’s American High production company. Which “Saturday Night Live” performer stars in “Big Time Adolescence,” one of the first movies filmed there?

4. What film festival spent a day in North Syracuse as a fundraiser for the CanTeen?

5. Sarah Hall, former editor of the Star-Review and the Baldwinsville Messenger, left her post in November to become editor of which publication?

a. Today’s CNY Woman Magazine

b. Syracuse Woman Magazine

c. Women of Upstate New York Magazine

d. Rochester Woman Magazine

6. What year did Sarah start working for Eagle News?

7. Who won the race for the 53rd State Senate District?

a. Rachel May

b. David Valesky

c. Janet Burl Burman

d. Bob Antonacci

8. Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed a bill co-sponsored by State Sen. John DeFrancisco and Assemblymember Al Stirpe that forgave what DeFrancisco called “outrageous and not reasonable” penalties assessed against the North Syracuse Central School District for paperwork errors dating back to 1996. How much did the school district owe?

9. The Cicero Town Board voted 3-2 in September to hire the Hancock Estabrook law firm to handle Freedom of Information Law (FOIL) requests. How much does the town pay per hour for Hancock Estabrook’s services?

10. Coached by Ryan Blackwell and led by a strong class of senior stars, the Liverpool boys basketball team won its first-ever state Class AA championship in March with a 71-65 victory over Half Hollow Hills East. What was the Warriors’ record for the 2017-18 season?

11. The sudden passing of a village justice at age 65 shocked the community and led to the dissolution of the village court. Who was the judge and which village did he serve?

12. The aforementioned judge was not the only untimely loss this year. Chris Gedney, a former Liverpool High School and Syracuse University football star, died in March at age 47. Where did Gedney’s career take him after college?

13. Salina Supervisor Mark Nicotra announced Dec. 10 that he was resigning to take what job?

14. Cicero-North Syracuse won its second consecutive Section III and regional Class AA championships. Even with a state semifinal defeat to eventual state champion Rochester Aquinas, the Northstars have gone 31-3 the last three years in which sport?

15. Where did Liverpool High School hold its graduation ceremony?

a. Onondaga County War Memorial

b. SRC Arena at Onondaga Community College

c. John H. Mulroy Civic Center

d. St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

16. Which animal shelter broke ground on a $2 million renovation in November?

a. HumaneCNY

b. CNY SPCA

c. Wanderers’ Rest Humane Association

d. Helping Hounds

17. North Syracuse Central School District Superintendent Annette Speach announced in October that she will retire at the end of the school year. How long has Speach worked for the district?

18. The Cicero Police Department moved to its new home on Route 31 in May. What was located in the building before?

19. At the end of the 2017-18 school year, 1,175 Liverpool students in grades 6 through 12 took a survey about their sleep habits as part of the ongoing discussion about changing the start times for secondary students. High schoolers reported getting an average of how many hours of sleep per night? How many hours do they need, according to studies? How many hours do Liverpool students think would be ideal?

20. Dance Centre North, located in Mattydale, celebrated its 30th anniversary this year. Which annual holiday production casts exclusively DCN students?

Bonus question

You won’t find the answer to this final question in this week’s paper. The news quiz was just for fun, but the stakes for this question are a little higher. Email us your answer at editor@eaglestarreview.com by noon Jan. 4 and we will choose two people to win a pair of tickets to a Syracuse Crunch game.

Q: The United States Bowling Congress Open Championships rattled the lanes at the Oncenter in Syracuse from late March to early July. What related series of mini-tournaments did Flamingo Bowl in Liverpool host?

