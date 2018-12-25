Marcellus Rotary to lead Olde Home Days

This year, for the first time since it was reactivated in 1995, the Olde Home Days Committee (OHD) is in the process of having the Marcellus Rotary take over the celebration of the event, one that has become very popular in the Marcellus community and quite successful as well.

Nothing will appear to change for the 2019 event and the same committee members will be around for the year to guide the Rotary through the year’s operation. It is time, however, for many of those now involved to step aside and to have an organization, one with 501(c)(3) status, to take over. In addition, since the Marcellus Youth Soccer organization is relinquishing its role as coordinator of the duck race, after ten years in operation, an organization of sufficient size, like Rotary, needs to manage that task.

The OHD committee has been in discussion with Rotary for the last few months, and in a recent vote, that club agreed to take over. The Rotary would also like to have the Marcellus Optimists continue to run the Crafters and Non-Profits, just as they have in the past.

The Rotary does not want to change much of anything, especially since the celebration virtually runs itself. Charnley Abbott will continue as Chair of the Olde Home Days, and Treasurer John Curtin will stay around for the year, as the event transitions to new leadership. Jim Gascon is the Rotary representative in charge of the parade as in the past and with help for the year from Soccer Mom, Patty White, will also take over operation of the Duck Race. In addition, Rotarian Helen Shaffer will assume a major role as Treasurer and Business coordinator.

After almost 25 years, it is time for an organization, one that has some permanence in the community and will be around for a while, to take over. The community very much enjoys the OHD celebration, and in order for it to continue, we are grateful that Rotary is going to pick up the reins from those who have directed its operation for so long.

