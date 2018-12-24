F-M girls continue win streak at Constantino meet

Another victory for the Fayetteville-Manlius girls indoor track and field team was achieved last Saturday in the afternoon session of the George Constantino Memorial Invitational at SRC Arena.

The Hornets had 170 points to top Baldwinsville (131 points) as East Syracuse Minoa finished fifth with 55.5 points. Meanwhile, the F-M boys had 103 points to finish second and ESM was third with 76 points behind B’ville’s 140.66 points.

Phoebe White roared to a 3,000-meter victory in nine minutes, 56.01 seconds as Emily Cook was second in 10:52.49 and Lejla Borcilo (11:15.40) was fourth. This was before White, Claire Walters, Grace Kaercher and Chloe Bullough won the 4×800 relay in 9:48.22.

Grace Kaercher was victorious in the 600-meter run in 1:43.96, with Libbie Kilpatrick second in 1:48.42 and Bullough third in 1:48.71. Walters went under three minutes in the 1,000-meter run, winning in 2:58.73 as Hannah Kaercher was third in 3:19.33 and Alexa Bolton was fifth.

Susan Bansbach, Fiona Mejico, Samantha Pynn and Maddy Duggleby pulled away to take the 4×400 relay in 4:18.64, with ESM fourth in 4:46.60. Bansbach, Pynn and Mejico returned in the 4×200 relay with Arianna Caron to gain that victory in 1:53.08.

Isabel Zuber had a winning long jump of 16 feet 2 1/4 inches, while Pynn was third with 15′ 1/2″. Lucy Fowler was third in the shot put, going 27’2 1/2″, and also finished third (28’9 1/2″) in the weight throw.

ESM had Rhiannon Butchko win the high jump, clearing 5 feet 1 inch ahead of Jennah Ferrari (5 feet) as the Spartans went 1-2. Maria Markert was fourth in the pole vault, clearing 7 feet.

Bennett Ferrari prevailed in the pole vault, clearing 9’6″ as she also got second place in the 300-meter dash in 39.89 seconds, with Christian Brothers Academy putting Aiden Schimpff (40.80) in fifth place. Rory Pfohl was fifth in the 1,500-meter run behind CBA’s Lea Kyle in fourth place.

Jessica Stevens finished third in the 55-meter hurdles in 10.41 seconds as Kaleigh Maloof was fourth (10.46) and F-M’s Katie Berge’ was fifth. Kaleigh Maloof was fourth in the triple jump, going 30 feet.

In the boys mile, Nolan Chiles won in 4:32.15 to hold off ESM’s Nick Berg (4:34.93) as Peyton Geehrer was third in 4:37.14. Chiles, Peyton Geehrer, Yakob Kelley and John Meskos won the 4×800 in 8:44.44.

Then, in the 3,200-meter run, Sam Otis won in 9:42.51 to beat Geoff Howles (9:46.09), who was second. Ryan Serp prevailed in the long jump, going 19’1 1/4″, while Dan Sokolovic had a winning shot put toss of 40’7 1/2″.

Serp, Jack Shanley, John Egnaczyk and Jack Altimonda were second in the 4×200 in 1:41.86 to Baldwinsville’s 1:41.09.

John Meskos was fourth in the 1,000 in 1:31.05, with CBA’s Zach Medicis sixth, improving to fifth place in the 1,000 as the Hornets had Matt Tripp finish second in 2:43.11, just behind B’ville’s Sam Kellner (2:42.83).

ESM’ Rocky El won twice, taking the 55 hurdles in 8.55 seconds over Serp (8.69) as Michael Parks was fourth in 8.91 seconds. Then, in the triple jump, El went 40’4″ to edge Syracuse Academy of Science’s Terrance Blatche (40’3″) for the victory.

Also for the Spartans, Michael Parks cleared 5 feet for second place in the high jump. Devin Harrigan was third in the shot put, going 36’5 1/2″, while Kevin Hasty went 33’5″ for third place in the weight throw.

Before all this, Jamesville-DeWitt took part in the morning session of the Constantino meet, finishing third in the boys event with 78 points behind Cicero-North Syracuse and Central Square as the girls Red Rams took fourth place with 50 points.

Fidel Martinez, Joe Staples, Haberle Conlon and Josh Duby went 3:41.94 to win the 4×400 as Michael Sizing, Nick Mannion, Ahviere Reese and Josh Hillers went 9:06.26 in the 4×800 to finish second.

Nate Rindfuss, in 11:04.87, beat out Alan Gao (11:09.52) for second place in the 3,200. Mannion got second place in the 600 in 1:27.56, with Kaleel Boykins second in the 1,000 in 2:44.31.

Staples went 6.98 seconds in the 55 sprint to finish third, with Juan Smith fourth in the 300 in 38.99 seconds. Nick Dekaney was fifth in the long jump and sixth in the 55 hurdles.

On the girls side for J-D, Laeticcia Bazile finished second in the high jump, clearing 5’2″ just behind C-NS’s Lilians Klemanski (5’3″) as Sophia Vinciguerra got to third place in the 600 in 1:46.93.

Monica Hernandez-Olivera finished fourth in the 55 hurdles and Ana Dieroff was fourth in the 300 as Kathryn Sizing finished fourth in the 3,000 and Eva Wisniewski got fifth place in the pole vault. The Rams got fourth place in the 4×400, fifth in the 4×200 and sixth in the 4×800.

