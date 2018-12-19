Oswego Health urgent care open Christmas Day

Dec 19, 2018 Ashley M. Casey Health, News
Oswego Health will have convenient holiday hours at its urgent care locations on Christmas Day.
The Central Square and Fulton Urgent Care Centers will be open on Christmas Day from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The Central Square Medical Center is located at 3045 East Ave., in the village of Central Square, while the Fulton Urgent Care Center is located at 510 S. Fourth St. in Fulton.
Community members can have their minor illnesses and injuries treated at the urgent care centers, such as upper respiratory infections, coughs and congestion, cuts or wounds that require stitches, sprains, strains and deep bruises, to name a few.
Oswego Hospital’s emergency department will remain open 24 hours a day, on Christmas Day. The department is located at 110 W. Seventh St. in Oswego.
Ashley M. Casey is a reporter for The Baldwinsville Messenger and The Eagle Star-Review. She graduated from Le Moyne College in 2012 and previously worked for the Scotsman Press.
