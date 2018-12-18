Mirbeau honored by Conde Nast

Mirbeau recognized by Conde Nast

Condé Nast Traveler announced the results of its 31st annual Readers’ Choice Awards with Mirbeau Inn & Spa Skaneateles and Mirbeau Inn & Spa at The Pinehills recognized as the No. 3 resort in the New York and Mid-Atlantic region and No. 20 resort in the New England region.

“We are honored to have been recognized with such a prestigious award,” said Jonathan Dal Pos, Partner, General Counsel, Mirbeau Hospitality Services. “Every day we strive to provide our guests with unparalleled services which are not possible without our incredibly talented staff. This recognition reaffirms our efforts are realized by our guest which makes me very proud of our hardworking team.”

Nearly half a million Condé Nast Traveler readers submitted a recording-breaking number of responses rating their travel experiences to provide a full snapshot of where and how we travel today.

The 34-room Mirbeau Inn & Spa Skaneateles is an intimate, year-round destination retreat for rejuvenation and romance, offering gracious hospitality, award-winning cuisine, and world-class spa treatments in the heart of New York’s Finger Lakes wine region. Steeped in elegant French country style, Mirbeau is tucked into 10 acres of Monet-inspired pond gardens, surrounded by spruce forests, rolling hills, crystal clear lakes and more than 100 wineries.

Mirbeau Inn & Spa at The Pinehills is an elegant 50-room inn, reminiscent of a French estate, surrounded with beautifully landscaped Monet gardens, complete with tranquil waterfall and Koi fish ponds. The property combines the amenities of a boutique country inn with a comfortable and elegant feel, a world-class spa, and nationally acclaimed fine dining.

The Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards are the longest-running and most prestigious recognition of excellence in the travel industry and are commonly known as “the best of the best of travel.”

The 2018 Readers’ Choice Awards are published exclusively on Condé Nast Traveler’s website at cntraveler.com/rca and celebrated were in the November issue of the magazine.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story